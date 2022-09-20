Reigning Miami Carnival Panorama Steelband, Metro Steel Orchestra Looks to Defend Their Coveted Title Miami Carnival Steelband of the Year 2021

Special Appearances by WAIWAI Steel Orchestra From Japan, Roadblock Steel from Trinidad and Tobago, and Newtown Playboys Steel Symphony from Trinidad and Tobago

Boca Raton, FL – Love Music? Then join Miami Carnival for their annual Panorama on Friday, October 7, 2022, at the Central Broward Regional Park 3700 NW 11th Place, Lauderhill, FL., from 4 pm-11 pm. This annual cultural musical experience is set to be a vibe. The Panorama competition showcases the rhythms of the sweet sounds of pan music. The Steel Pan was invented in the 1930s on the Caribbean island of Trinidad. It is also the only instrument invented in the 20th Century. Therefore, it holds great historical significance in music and is appreciated worldwide.

The list of renowned bands competing for prizes and the coveted title of the 2022 Miami Carnival Steelband of the Year includes Metro Steel Orchestra, Lauderhill Steel Ensemble, New Generation Branches Steel Orchestra, Elite Pan Stars Academy, and Melo Groove Steel Orchestra. The steel pan is one of those instruments that brings together all the cultures and unites us.

With a rhythm section in the Carnival Village kicking off the vibes for the evening to the anticipation and excitement of the epic special performances by Newtown Playboys Steel Symphony traveling in from Trinidad Tobago, as well as the Japanese Steelband WaiWai, this year’s Miami Carnival Panorama is a music-inspired family event not to be missed. The steel drum is well rooted in Caribbean culture. The sight of the instrument makes you believe you are in a tropical paradise, while the sounds of it bring familiar tunes to your mind.

“The momentum is here. We got a lot of positive feedback for Panorama’s return to Broward. Miami Carnival is the place to be in October. I urge anyone that’s going to be around to catch the best show in North America. This is a forum where the public will see what the bands have been doing this year. The Panorama is an avenue to keep steel band culture alive,” said Bleasdell. Pan is the rhythm that fuels the lifeblood that flows through the heart of Carnival,” said Dexter Bleasdell.

The Panorama competition is a massive production to assemble. According to Bleasdell, the Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee plans a year out from the show. The bands also go through a series of preparations for the annual event. The practices for the big day become more intense as the date gets closer to the competition.

The Miami Carnival Panorama competition works on a point system. Judges give points on the arrangement (40 points), general performance (40 points), tone (10 points), and rhythm (10 points). Whoever has the highest score wins the competition.

“You are guaranteed to be up on your dancing. We developed a formula for a fun and well-arranged performance. It’s going to be alive and filled with energy. Our band performs year-round because we get booked for gigs and events. We are now transitioning from stage-side practices for Panorama. They have been intense but fun. We have a new arranger that came from Trinidad. He’s an amazing young guy and keeps the whole team moving at a lively pace.” said Mary Rodriguez, President of Lauderhill Steel Ensemble.

The Steel drum is an instrument people of all ages can play. The bands in this year’s Panorama have children, adults, and seniors participating in the show. Newcomers to this instrument develop a sense of pride as their skills develop. Child exposure to the steel drum is perfect because they can play this instrument into adulthood and become professionals.

“I have seen children grow into professors and musicians around the globe with the steel drum over the years. Their involvement with this instrument impacts their evolution,” said Bleasdell.

“I see a sense of accomplishment. It’s fun watching the newcomers keep up with us for the first time, or they get through a couple of lines without making a mistake. We have a young girl who is 10 or 11 that performed with us in a parade this month. To see her go from not being too sure to keep up with the rest of the band is amazing,” said Rodriguez.

This past fall, the Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee expanded its youth arts enrichment program with its inaugural youth pan workshop series. The fun and interactive music workshops introduced children to the steel pan through hands-on instruction and this unique Caribbean instrument’s history and rhythmic versatility. The children also had the chance to learn to play a song using the pan instrument.

Panorama Details:

Date: Friday, October 7, 2022

Time: 4 pm-11 pm

Location: Central Broward Regional Park, Lauderhill, FL

Advanced Tickets online $25

Parking:$20

Children under 12 are free with paid adult entry.