Obituary: Eva M. Stewart.

Dec 4, 1921 -Sep 3, 2022 (Age 100)

Eva Stewart, age 100, passed away peacefully in Naples Florida on September 3, 2022, in the company of her son.

During a vacation in Miami, Eva fell in love with Florida. This led to a move to Miami and a career as a flight attendant with National Airlines (Pan American). While living in Miami she met Lynn Stewart, a Marine Fighter Pilot, Patuxent River Naval Test Pilot School graduate and decorated veteran of two wars. Lynn and Eva married and had their son Larry. Upon Lt. Col. Lynn Stewart’s retirement in 1962, the family moved to Boca Raton.

In Boca Raton, Eva directed her energy into family, education, spiritual values and community affairs.

A devoted mother, Eva stressed education and spiritual values. This led to her enrolling her son in Saint Andrews School in Boca Raton. One of her greatest satisfactions was affiliation with Saint Andrew’s. At Saint Andrew’s, she served 3 years with the Mothers Association, with the last year as its President. Following her son’s graduation, Eva stayed connected to the school, doing educational and international student travel, as well as resuming her personal world travel with her husband, to further experience diverse cultures, climates and histories.

Eva was self-educating, using reading, prayer and reflection. Her readings included spiritual literature, as well as subscriptions to the Wall Street Journal and the Economist. She was constantly learning and evolving, yet stayed grounded in a deep spirituality.

Her memorable contributions to the community included serving with United Way of South Palm Beach, where she was 4 years on the Board of Directors and a Galleon Club co-chair. Other roles included working as a fundraising volunteer for both the building of the Boca Raton Community Hospital (Debbie-Rand) and the YMCA. Eva also enjoyed being a member of the Boca Raton Historical Society, where she studied the town’s history and led historical tours of the Boca Raton Hotel & Club.

Eva never lost her love of Florida and treasured her 40 years as a resident of Boca Raton. She was delighted as she watched the growth and changes that occurred with both Saint Andrew’s and Boca Raton.

She is survived by son Larry, a retired software engineer residing in Austin Texas, and is preceded in death by her husband.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no services, and the internment of the cremated remains will be at Arlington National Cemetery with her husband.