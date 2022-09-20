Neighborly® Helps Homeowners Weather the Height of Storm Season 

Local Neighborly community of home service experts share top tips to prepare for the most active month of hurricane season

West Palm Beach, FL – September is the peak of hurricane season, and Neighborly®, the world’s largest home services company, is releasing “The West Palm Beach and Surrounding Area Homeowner’s Guide to Hurricane Season” to help homeowners prepare for potential inclement weather in what could be Florida’s seventh consecutive “above-normal” year. The checklist provides West Palm Beach and surrounding area residents with a comprehensive list of home improvement tasks to prepare their homes for extreme weather conditions.

The checklist includes expert advice from trusted brands and outlines several top professional services that homeowners should consider protecting themselves and their homes from a hurricane. These local franchise owners whose teams are vetted in a variety of specific home services are backed by Neighborly’s Done Right Promise™ to ensure the highest quality of work.

The checklist includes but is not limited to projects such as:

☐ Surge protector installation

☐ Tree trimming

☐ Gutter cleaning

☐ Securing garage doors

☐ Inspecting for tree roots

☐ Moving patio furniture into storage

☐ Mosquito prevention

“Hurricane season is a stressful and frightening time for homeowners all across Florida, but there are a number of home service projects that can better prepare your home to withstand any potential storms,” said Darrin Blum, owner of Mr. Handyman of South Palm Beach. “As members of the community ourselves, our local Neighborly family of home service brands here in West Palm Beach and surrounding areas is dedicated to protecting our neighbors and their homes. We urge homeowners to prepare ahead of time for extreme weather to make their homes more secure. Our expert knowledge and experience can get your home in top shape, keeping you safe and potentially avoiding costly repairs after a storm.”

In addition to utilizing the checklist, new customers in the West Palm Beach and surrounding areas will receive an offer for $20 off their first service when scheduling an initial appointment with one of Neighborly’s brands in the area. See coupon for details. Connect with Neighborly by visiting Neighborly.com/hubforhomeservices or by calling 1-(855) 217-8437.

“Our homes are meant to keep us safe, and everyone deserves to feel protected in their home regardless of the weather,” said Mike Bidwell, President and CEO of Neighborly. “This checklist provides homeowners tips that can help fortify their homes against extreme weather and provide peace of mind. We hope that West Palm Beach and surrounding area residents will trust in our Neighborly service professionals driven by our Done Right Promise™ to protect, maintain, and restore their homes this hurricane season.”

