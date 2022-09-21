Monster on Netflix: Did Jeffrey Dahmer really feed his neighbors human meat?￼

If you’re looking for a dark drama based on true events, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story just hit Netflix today and it might be what you’re looking for. The 10-episode limited series stars American Horror Story alum Evan Peters as the notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. Though Dahmer has been portrayed multiple times in TV and movies in the past, this new show looks to shine a light on the victims and their loved ones, rather than glorify the criminal.

But now that Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer is out, we’ll have to see for ourselves if that’s the case or not.

In the trailer, we get a scene in which Dahmer hands a sandwich to his neighbor, Glenda Cleveland (Niecy Nash). While we know the serial killer did have a relationship with some of his neighbors at his apartment in Wisconsin, was it true that he actually tried to feed them meat — possibly human meat?

Did Jeffrey Dahmer feed his neighbors human meat?

Many of the events of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story seem pretty spot-on and accurate with what really happened, and it looks like Dahmer did feed his neighbors sandwiches, made of human meat or otherwise.

As reported by BuzzFeed, this is confirmed in the documentary The Jeffrey Dahmer Files, in which one of Dahmer’s neighbors, Pamela Bass, feared she might have eaten human meat in one of the meals the serial killer had given her. That’s extremely disturbing. “I have probably eaten someone’s body part,” Bass admitted

If you’re unfamiliar with the real-life story, Dahmer killed 17 young men between the years 1978 and 1991 in Ohio and Wisconsin. His murders involved cannibalism and necrophilia, and Dahmer would even keep some of his victims’ bones in his home. At the time of his arrest in 1991, there were human heads in his refrigerator and freezer, and a collection of skulls were discovered.

If you’re curious to see Peters’ portrayal of the infamous murderer, you can watch all 10 episodes of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story right now on Netflix. And check out the trailer below:

