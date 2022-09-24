Mizner Park Paints the Park Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness

Boca Raton, FL – Mizner Park will “Paint the Park Pink” throughout the entire month of October, in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, with events happening daily and nightly. Proceeds will benefit breast cancer programs and services at Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Visit participating Mizner Park restaurants for pink specialty cocktails, as well as merchants for pink merchandise specials and special events. For every specialty cocktail purchase, a portion of proceeds will be donated to the Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation (BRRHF).

Participating restaurants include:

Max’s Grille – Cosmo for the Cure ($2 donation per sale)

Cielito Artisan Pops – Pink Lemonade Pop ($1 donation per sale)

Subculture Coffee – Rose Cardamon Latte ($3 donation per sale)

Sloan’s – Strawberry Smoothie ($2 donation per sale)

Kapow! Asian Noodle Bar – London Rose ($2 donation per sale)

Participating retailers include:

Gramercy Salon – Show your support and shop the “Pink Shelf,” with 20% off select items with a portion to benefit BRRHF.

Egg New York – 20% off anything pink with a portion of sales donated to BRRHF.

Marcello Sport – 20% off Marcello-brand products with a 10% donation to BRRHF from October 1 – 8.

Cotton Natural – 10% of sales to be donated to BRRHF.

Sugarboo – A percentage of Sugarboo’s “I Believe in Pink” Audrey Hepburn collection will be donated to BRRHF.

Special events include:

Coins for a Cause – Coins dropped in Mizner Park fountains throughout the month of October will be donated to the BRRHF.

Saturday, October 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Boca Raton Regional Hospital’s Kathryn Krickstein Pressel MammoVan will make a stop at Mizner Park (in front of Kendra Scott) to provide early breast cancer detection services and breast health education.

Friday, October 7 at 1 p.m. – Join Brookfield/Mizner Park, in partnership with the United Breast Cancer Foundation, as it recognizes and donated Pink Gift Bags to Save Our Sisters (SOS).

SOS, South Florida’s first all breast cancer survivor dragon boat team, promotes a healthy, active lifestyle, and provides opportunities for physical fitness, wellness education, and psycho-social empowerment among breast cancer survivors.

Saturday, October 8 from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. – J. McLaughlin will host a “Sip and Shop Saturday.” Shop the new fall collection and resort favorites, and the store will donate 15% of your total purchase to BRRHF.

Sunday, October 9 from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Kendra Scott will host a Sip & Shop party with 20% of all sales to benefit BRRHF. Rose and pink drinks will be served.

About Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Boca Raton Regional Hospital is an advanced, tertiary medical center (BRRH.com) with 400 beds, 2,800 employees and more than 800 primary and specialty physicians on staff. The Hospital is a recognized leader in Oncology, Cardiovascular Disease and Surgery, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Orthopedics, Women’s Health, Emergency Medicine and the Neurosciences, all of which offer state-of-the-art diagnostic and imaging capabilities. The Hospital is a designated Comprehensive Stroke Center by the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA).

About Mizner Park

Built by Tom Crocker in 1991 on the site of the old Boca Mall, Mizner Park is unique among other mixed-use centers. It is one of the first of its kind in the country to combine shopping, dining, housing and offices.

Brookfield Properties services Brookfield’s best-in-class retail real estate investments. The retail sector ranks among the largest mall owners in the United States. Their extensive portfolio of mall properties spans the nation, encompassing 170 locations across 42 states and representing approximately 146 million square feet of retail space. All Brookfield properties are strategically located in regional and coastal areas that constitute the “heart” of America, and are home to numerous industry-leading retailers, including L Brands, Inc., Foot Locker, Inc., The Gap, Inc., LVMH and Forever 21 Retail, Inc. Brookfield Properties Retail Group is headquartered in Chicago and owned by affiliates of Brookfield Asset Management.