Message From the CEO – Moving Business Forward

Good Morning Valued Chamber Member,

This past weekend, we honored and remembered the twenty-first anniversary of September 11, 2001. On that horrific day, countless numbers of lives were lost, and thousands of families were impacted by the events on that day. Our thoughts are with those families, businesses, and public safety professionals who gave the ultimate sacrifice. We will never forget.

At our September Monthly Membership breakfast, the Chamber’s Golden Bell Education Foundation awarded 59 grants to twenty-four public schools in Boca Raton. The total amount of money distributed was just shy of $118,000! In addition, the generous members and guests who attended donated $7,500 to the cause! The money raised at the breakfast was once again set in motion by a generous matching gift from the Immediate Past Chair of the Chamber’s Board of Directors and her husband – Susan and Jim Saturday. Thanks to the Saturdays and all who donated to support the mission of the Foundation!

Attention students, parents, and grandparents! Applications for the upcoming Young Entrepreneur Academy (YEA!) are still open! Classes will begin in October for students in grades 6-12. During this six-month program, students develop their entrepreneurial skills through a focused introduction to the business world by combining a dynamic, proven curriculum with the experiences of local industry leaders, community members, educators, and entrepreneurs to launch their own businesses successfully. Applications need to be submitted by Monday, September 19. Classes are back in person and will be held on the campus at Saint Andrews School in Boca Raton. Click here to download an application. Don’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind entrepreneurial experience!

We are two weeks away from Season 4 of the Golden Bell Battle of the Bands Concert Event – Rocked by Truist! I hope you will join us as we cheer on our bands as they make their first official musical debut. The fun starts Saturday, September 24 at 6:00 pm on the Campus of Lynn University’s Count and Countess deHoernle Sports and Culture Center Gym. Limited tickets are still available. To purchase your VIP seats or general admission tickets, click here. This rock concert is our foundation’s annual fundraiser to raise much-needed funds for our public schools. Come help cheer on business leaders turned rock stars while raising money for a great cause. I look forward to rocking out with you then!

The Chamber’s Business Leaders United Political Action Committee (BLU-PAC) has endorsed the following candidates for the upcoming election on November 8th:

Lori Berman, Florida State Senate, District 26

Tina Polsky, Florida State Senate, District 30

Bobby Powell, Florida State Senate, District 24

Joe Casello, Florida House of Representatives, District 90

David Silvers, Florida House of Representatives, District 89

Kelly Skidmore, Florida House of Representatives, District 92

Andy Thompson, Florida House of Representatives, District 91

Robert Weinroth, Palm Beach County Commission, District 4

All of these candidates are proven leaders and have the experience to keep Palm Beach County Moving Foward!

Looking for a quick way to find an event, register for an event, and receive pop-up notifications of important Chamber, County, City of Boca Raton, and City of Boynton Beach information? Download the Boca Chamber App – found on the App Store and Google Play Store. Keep your Chamber at the tip of your fingers! You can also stay up to date on all Chamber activities by visiting us at bocachamber.com

Below is a list of our upcoming activities:



9/15 – 11:45 a.m. Successful Women In Business Luncheon (SWIB)

For more information and to register, click here

9/20 – 8:30 a.m. Master Class Business Workshop

For more information and to register, click here

9/20 – 11:45 a.m. Professionals Under 40 Luncheon (PULSE)

For more information and to register, click here

The most important ingredient for building a successful, thriving community is an investment in leadership. The future of our community depends on well-informed and engaged leaders. The Chamber’s Leadership Boca experience is designed to educate civic-minded individuals in the greater Boca Raton area about the incredible assets in our community while gaining valuable knowledge and insight to address any issues and concerns facing our region.

Through this 10-session program, participants will discover personal leadership strengths and find new areas to make meaningful contributions. Topics covered will include government, health care, environment, education, social services, business, public safety, the arts, the media, and more. Participants will become a part of a growing network of community and business leaders with whom they will interact for the remainder of their careers. To be chosen, applications must be received by the Chamber no later than September 30. Space is limited to 30 participants and the program takes place every other Wednesday beginning in April and continuing through July. Click here to download the application and contact our Events Manager, Chasity Navarro with any questions. This is a once in a career opportunity – don’t miss out!

Together, we continue to Move Business Forward in South Palm Beach County, making our region the best place to Live, Work, Learn and Play!