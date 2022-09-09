Luke Evans says ‘Beauty and the Beast’ prequel ‘is going to happen’￼

“Beauty and the Beast” actor Luke Evans said that the prequel starring him and Josh Gad is still happening.

Luke Evans assured fans Thursday that the Gaston and LeFou prequel to “Beauty and the Beast” is still happening and that it only has been delayed.

“It’s been put on hold. We just wanna make sure that it is absolutely the best it can be, and if that means we just have to wait a little longer to finesse certain pieces of it, then that’s what we’re going to do because this is a very important legacy,” the “Pinocchio” actor told Entertainment Weekly.

“We want to honor these characters with the best story we can possibly deliver. It’s just on hold,” Evans, 43, added. “It is gonna happen. We’re very excited about it. At some point in the near future, it will happen.”

The prequel would tell the tale of how LeFou and Gaston became friends.

Both Josh Gad, 41, and Evans will reprise their roles as LeFou and Gaston — both actors starred in the Emma Watson-led 2017 live-action film.

“To navigate a story of those two people and also new characters, and then bring them right up to the moment where you meet them in the movie has been a thrilling experience,” Evans said.

Despite the challenges, Gad remains hopeful the series will happen.

Gad explained that one of the major reasons for the constant delay was the financial cost of the show.

“When you’re doing something as big and as ambitious as a ‘Beauty and the Beast’ prequel, and you’re getting to play with the crown jewels, it’s gonna be an expensive undertaking,” Gad said in an interview with Collider.

“There are ways that we can tell this story and live up to the promise of what it can be, but also do it in a way that won’t break the bank.”

