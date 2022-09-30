Local Personal Injury Attorney Stepped Up to the $10,000 Challenge in the Drive to Get a Marching Band from Riviera Beach to London

Gary Lesser, Managing Partner at Lesser, Lesser, Landy and Smith, PLLC and President of The Florida Bar, presented a $10,000 check to the Sounds of Success Community Marching Band on Friday.

The band from Riviera Beach is the only community marching band in the United States to receive an invite to participate in London Band Week next summer.



Earlier this week, an anonymous donor came forward with a $10,000 check for the band. She promised to donate an additional $10,000 if someone else came forward. Lesser answered that call. So just this week, that’s $30,000 in donations in total. But the band needs much more for the trip. The goal is to take all 100 band members and their chaperones overseas. The tab for that is more than $500,000.

Lesser is challenging others to dig deep into their hearts and wallets.



“My hope is that anyone who is hearing this story about this amazing, amazing community marching band is going to say, ‘It’s really expensive to get 100 kids to London, and I’m going to donate too.’ I hope people who are watching make a large donation, a small donation, or a meaningful donation. and collectively, we as a community can send a community marching band to London. They’re the only community marching band in the country to be invited. Palm Beach County has to send our marching band to London to be at this competition and to perform. We can make a big difference in these kids’ lives and our community if we do so.”



You can help the Sounds of Success Marching Band reach their goal here: Home – SOUNDS OF SUCCESS (soswarriors.com)