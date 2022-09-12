LEADERSHIP BOCA 2022 Class Project

The Leadership Boca Class of 2022 has selected the Fuller Center whose mission is to “embrace, educate, and empower hardworking, under-resourced families and children to achieve their full potential” as its class project focus. This is an ongoing project for this school year. We are adopting a class and supporting this class by raising $1,500 for supplies and special projects to enhance their learning experience. We are also visiting the classroom to work alongside the students, support the teachers, engage with their progress, and build relationships with the students throughout the year. Class updates will be sent monthly keeping communication lines open. These young students will be empowered and encouraged through our interactions and giving because they will know their community cares about them, their sense of belonging and their overall success.

Fundraising is now open (start date September 6, 2022) and will close on October 21, 2022.

Website for fundraising: https://fullercenterfl.salsalabs.org/leadershipboca2022fundraiser/index.html