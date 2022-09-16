Junior League of Boca Raton Donates Books to Kindergarten Classrooms in Need

The Junior League of Boca Raton (JLBR) Learning Libraries committee donated 350 books to two teachers at Whispering Pines Elementary in Boca Raton and Plumosa School of the Arts in Delray Beach. Teachers were invited to apply for a classroom library refresh.

Ami Zak, Valentina Moretti, and Mrs. Lyndsey Salvesen M.Ed. Kindergarten Teacher, Whispering Pines Elementary School

Emily Mox, of Plumosa School and Lyndsey Salvesen of Whispering Pines, both Kindergarten teachers, were chosen by the committee from the applicants. Co-chairs Ami Zak and Valentina Moretti delivered the books.

“We’re so pleased to be able to provide these two classrooms with new books for the start of the school year and look forward to providing more books to additional classrooms throughout the year,” Jamie Sauer, President of the Junior League of Boca Raton said.

JLBR’s Learning Libraries committee aims to create a culture of reading that helps improve children’s literacy development. The committee’s objective is to inspire children to become avid readers by providing books to Title 1 schools in the community through local book drives, utilizing the Junior League of Boca Raton’s voluntarism network, and working with key community partners.