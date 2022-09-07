Jen Marquart with Complete Care at Home speaking at Boca Chamber Lunch & Learn

HOW TO GET TIME BACK IN YOUR DAY

Jenifer Marquart-Complete Care at Home

Wednesday, September 14th Jenifer Marquart, Community Liaison for Complete Care at Home will be the featured speaker at the Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce Lunch n Learn. The event will be held at SERVPRO located at 101 Commerce Rd in Boynton Beach.

What’s the most important thing in your life/business that you are missing out on because you have to spend time doing something else? Studies show that people spend an average of 9 hours a week cooking, cleaning, grocery shopping, and walking the dog. If you could eliminate those things how would that make your life better?

Complete Care at home can take away the burden and give you your time back. We are a total concierge service where with one phone call you can eliminate all of those chores and get those hours back. Instead of trying to find those services and waiting for someone to show up, we take all the research and worry out of your hands. One phone call to us and consider it done. Just imagine what you could do with extra hours in your week.

