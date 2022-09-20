IND vs AUS 1st T20 Live Score Updates: Australia bounce back with Green, Smith in chase of 209

India vs Australia ( IND vs AUS ) 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: India take on Australia in 1st T20I in Mohali

India vs Australia 1st T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to field first against India in the 1st T20I in Mohali on Tuesday. Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant were not included in the playing XI for India while explosive batter Tim David will be making his debut for Australia tonight.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Deepak Hooda, Umesh Yadav

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch(c), Matthew Wade(w), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Josh Inglis, Nathan Ellis

