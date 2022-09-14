Hadassah and American Cancer Society Join Hands Breast Cancer Symposium for Men and Women

Lake Worth, FL – Hadassah Florida Atlantic Region and American Cancer Society invites the community to a Breast Cancer Symposium – an awareness program for men and women.

Join us at the Symposium on Sunday, October 9 from 1:30pm to 3:30pm (check-in at 1:30pm, program – 2:00pm-3:30 pm) at the Bellaggio Community – Bellaggio Clubhouse, 6525 Bellaggio Lakes Blvd, Lake Worth, FL 33467. Participant fee is $18.00 per person.

Learn about advances in breast cancer prevention, detection, treatments, caregiving and surviving from: Nancy Falchuk – former National President of Hadassah and a Nurse, Laura Freedman, M.D. – Director of Radiation Oncology at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, Deerfield Beach and Samuel Richter, M.D. – Board-certified Radiation Oncologist at the Eugene M. & Christine E. Lynn Cancer Institute, part of Baptist Health.

Advance registration is required for access to the community. Please click on this link to register:

https://events.hadassah.org/FARBCSymposium

We’re excited to tell you that Hadassah members and friends throughout our Region are walking with their chapters in Hadassah Walks for Breast Cancer Research on Sunday, October 16, 2022. To learn more about Hadassah Florida Atlantic’s October 9 Breast Cancer Symposium and October 16 Hadassah Walks for Breast Cancer Research, please contact the Hadassah Florida Atlantic Region office by email: florida@hadassah.org or call: 1-877-949-1818.

In fact, Hadassah is hosting Breast Cancer Walks all over Florida. To find a Hadassah Breast Cancer Walk in your area please visit: https://www.hadassah.org/area/florida.

The Hadassah Florida Atlantic Region is home to 50 chapters and 22,000 members in Palm Beach, Martin & St. Lucie Counties and is part of Hadassah, The Women’s Zionist Organization of America, Inc. (HWZOA). HWZOA is the largest Jewish women’s organization in the United States. With nearly 300,000 members, Associates and supporters, Hadassah brings women together to effect change and advocate on such critical issues as ensuring the security of Israel, combating antisemitism and promoting women’s health. Through the Hadassah Medical Organization’s (HMO) two hospitals in Jerusalem, Hadassah delivers exemplary patient care to over a million people every year and supports world-renowned medical research. HMO serves without regard to race, religion or nationality.For more information, visit www.hadassah.org.

The American Cancer Society (ACS) is on a mission to free the world from cancer. While most people know ACS for its research, it does so much more. ACS attacks cancer from every angle. ACS promotes healthy lifestyles to help you prevent cancer or find it early, when it’s most treatable; researches cancer and its causes to find more answers and better treatments; works with lawmakers to pass laws to defeat cancer and rally communities worldwide to join our mission. ACS provides everything from emotional support to the latest cancer information for those who have been touched by cancer. ACS is here for you every second of every day, to help you through every step of your cancer experience at www.cancer.org and 1-800-227-2345.