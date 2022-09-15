Grand Opening/Ribbon Cutting

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony/Grand Opening

Intercoastal Wealth Planning is excited to announce that we are open and looking forward to meeting our new and existing clients in our new office at 6751 North Federal Highway, Suite 400, Boca Raton, FL 33487.

Intercoastal Wealth Planning is a boutique firm that specializes in financial planning and offers a broad array of services to meet your wealth management needs. Founded by Elizabeth Bennett, whose passion is to help people understand how to leverage their finances truly, our team is here to help business owners, sudden singles, and families realize their potential and utilize their resources to the maximum benefit to achieve the life they always dreamed of. Wealthy or just starting out, you need a mentor with the subject matter expertise and the heart to get you where you want to be. Call (561) 210-7339 to schedule your complimentary consultation today!



Contact Information:

Intercoastal Wealth Planning

(561)210-7339

admin@intercoastalwealth.com

https://www.intercoastalwealth.com/



