FAU Presents ‘The John O’ Sullivan Memorial Concert: Summer of Soul, 1969: A Retrospective’

Boca Raton, FL – Florida Atlantic University’s Department of History presents “The John O’ Sullivan Memorial Concert: Summer of Soul, 1969: A Retrospective,” on Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. in the University Theatre, 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton campus. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at www.fauevents.com or by calling 561-297-6124. FAU students, faculty, staff and alumni tickets are free with ID.

The concert will feature music from the Academy-award winning film “Summer of Soul.” This documentary film by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson is about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival that took place on six Sundays that year between June 29 and Aug. 24 at Mount Morris Park in Harlem, and included such performers as Stevie Wonder, Mahalia Jackson, The 5th Dimension, Gladys Knight & the Pips, and many more.

The concert will be narrated by Candace Cunningham, FAU professor of history, and will include music performed by FAU alumnus Sam Avery Miller as musical director, lead guitarist and background vocals, along with other band members: Alejandro Sánchez-Samper, keyboard; Rob Rimmington, bass; Rody LaFrance, rhythm guitar; Gabe Molano, saxophone; Camie Wheeler, vocals; Matt Nichols, drums; and Andres Espinoza, percussion.

There also will be a free showing of the movie “Summer of Soul” on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. at the University Housing Lawn adjacent to the Atlantic Park Towers residence hall. The movie screening, food and drinks are free and open to the public.

The mission of the John O’Sullivan Memorial Lectureship has been to provide students, secondary school teachers, faculty members and public guests with exposure to a distinguished historian whose lecture/presentation broadens and deepens understanding of the major thematic and conceptual aspects of 20th century American history relevant to O’Sullivan’s specialties. Over the years, FAU has hosted scholars of World War II, the Vietnam War, the Nuclear Age, the Holocaust, modern American culture, and 20th century political and diplomatic affairs.

For more information, visit www.fau.edu/osullivan.