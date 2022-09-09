FAU and Peaceful Mind Peaceful Life Present ‘A Conversation with Actress, Host and Activist Jameela Jamil’

Jameela Jamil – Photo: Sela Shiloni.

Boca Raton, FL – Florida Atlantic University and Peaceful Mind Peaceful Life will present “A Conversation with Actress, Host and Activist Jameela Jamil” on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. in the University Theatre, 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton campus. General admission tickets are $25, FAU student tickets are $5 and FAU faculty, staff and alumni tickets are $15, and can be purchased at www.fauevents.com or at 561-297-6124.

Jamil starred in four seasons of the NBC hit show “The Good Place,” along with Ted Danson and Kristen Bell. A passionate advocate for many causes, Jamil launched a movement and social media platform @i_Weigh in 2018, which encourages women to feel valuable and look beyond the ﬂesh on their bones. The movement has been recognized by many media outlets and has surpassed 1 million followers on social media.

Peaceful Mind Peaceful Life, founded by Barb Schmidt and Michelle Maros, is dedicated to furthering inner peace and wellness by educating and inspiring individuals and creating community through mindfulness practices, online resources and programs.

“Jameela always makes me laugh on ‘The Good Place,’ but what inspired us to bring her to FAU is her work as an activist,” said Maros. “She is a compassionate advocate for body positivity and inclusivity. We hope that everyone walks away from this event with more confidence and knowing that they are not alone.”