Davonte Walker on Building a Career ‘From the Ground Up’

As a direct result of the 2020 COVID pandemic, remote working became a modern-day norm for the vast majority of employees. Despite the significant hit radio services suffered during the pandemic due to the elimination of in-car listening, the global radio industry has experienced a remarkable resurgence as the world has begun to return to normal.

In fact, a Forbes article recently noted that in April 2021, the average weekly cumulative audience had increased by 23% compared to the same month in the year prior. As such, becoming a coveted name in such a rapidly growing industry, let alone a published author and news editor on top of that, is a remarkable achievement. This article dives into 28-year-old Davonte Walker’s experience in forging his career ‘from the ground up’.

An Impressive Career

Davonte Walker has etched an impressive career for himself as a media personality through his ability to shatter boundaries and provide a platform for people regardless of the industry. Davonte’s presence has been most prominent in the spheres of fashion and entertainment, where he has primarily focussed his efforts through the medium of his radio show The Dwalk Show, and the Flint Courier News team.

Davonte frequently interviews famous artists on the Dwalk Show – which is streamed live on Facebook on Fridays at 7 pm every week – and has become well-renowned in the world of radio for the individuality of his shows, bringing a freshness to the space that just isn’t present in other stations. The radio version of his shows can be caught on 96.7fm (Detroit) every Saturday morning at 9:30.

To name a few, some of Davonte’s most well-known artists that he has interviewed include Krispy, Life Kidd, and RMC Mike. In addition to this, Davonte is one of the only people alive to have been able to interview Terry Crews’ father Terry Crews Sr. However, Davonte’s endeavors are not limited to the radio industry.

Multi-Faceted Talents

As mentioned above, Davonte’s talents spill over into other industries: namely writing and business. He recently became a published author when he released his own book, called ‘From the Ground Up’ on Amazon, and runs his business called The World Marching Band Of Hip Hop. The radio personality credits his decision to launch this business to his incumbent desire to aid others.

Another example of this drive he has to assist others as best he can be seen in the event he organized on November 7th, 2021. Through this event, The Gwoat, one of the artists Davonte had interviewed previously, was able to perform her song. In doing so, the radio personality and published author helped the up-and-coming artist not only perform in front of a venue full of thousands of people and make the headlines but also fulfill a lifelong dream simultaneously.

Image Credit: Davonte Walker

About Davonte Walker

Davonte Walker graduated in pharmacy tech from Ross Medical Education Center, and formerly attended the International Academy of Flint. The now-famous published author and radio personality dedicated years to acquiring the abilities which make him so unique – over which he had conducted over 1000 interviews with artists and catapulted in excess of 50 artists into the public eye through the success of the events he orchestrated.

Closing Statement

The radio industry has seen a strong upturn after the decline of the COVID-19 pandemic. Media personality and journalist Davonte Walker has built an impressive career for himself that has weathered the storms of this period and extends into a number of different industries, including business, literature, and radio – to name a few. Many credit Davonte’s success to his personality and the manner in which he uses his platform.

Moreover, he has consistently demonstrated a passion for helping others, as a radio host by giving his interviewees a platform through which to grow their audience, and as a journalist by using his reach to try and foster positive social change and inclusivity. On top of this, Davonte utilizes his business acumen to further bolster these artists by selling their merchandise through his business Shops on Saginaw.