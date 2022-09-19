Dan Marino’s Tips to Keep Health Goals on Track During Football Season

(StatePoint) The kickoff to football season is here again, and with it comes pizza, beer, wings and more.

In a poll of 2,000 American men conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by Nutrisystem, 37% said they usually gain weight during football season from September to January, with 53% claiming they gain 10 pounds or more.

But football season doesn’t need to wreak havoc on your overall health, wellness and weight loss goals. Just ask pro football Hall-of-Fame quarterback, Dan Marino.

“After playing pro football for 17 years, my knees took a beating and I had to have both of them replaced. Couple that with the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic, and I couldn’t exercise or do the things I wanted to stay active, so I put on some weight,” says Marino. “I knew I needed to make a change, turned to Nutrisystem and lost 26 pounds.”

To help football fans stay on track this season, Marino is sharing his best tips to lose weight and get healthier.

Make a Commitment: It all starts with a commitment. You make a commitment to yourself to get healthier and then you find a game plan to do it. When you see results, you’re motivated to keep going to reach your goal. Keep it Simple: Men, especially, need things to be simple. If your goal is to lose weight, look for programs like Nutrisystem that are easy, take the guesswork out of dieting and deliver your favorite foods made healthier right to your door. Plus, they have great game day foods like popcorn, pizza and burgers to ensure you’re making good choices. Seek Support: Studies show that individuals lose up to 20% more weight when dieting with a partner. Find that teammate who will help motivate you to stick with your wellness goals. Focus on Protein: Protein keeps your hunger in check and will keep you from grabbing those not-so-good for you game day foods. Aim to get your protein from foods like meat and fish, eggs, dairy products, nuts and nut butters. For an afternoon snack, I always grab a Nutrisystem shake, which is packed with protein to keep me full until dinner. Get Moving: Get up and off the couch! Call up your friends and organize a game of football or shoot some hoops. I love to hit the golf course and I often walk instead of grabbing a cart. This way, I’m getting in extra exercise.

The most important thing to remember is keeping up with your health and wellness doesn’t need to be hard. It’s all about balance. If you find yourself over-indulging as you’re watching the game, that’s okay. Commit to getting back on track the next day.