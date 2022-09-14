City Offers H.E.L.P. on Fire Assessment Fees for Residents That Qualify￼

Boynton Beach, FL – The City of Boynton Beach offers a waiver, or deferred payment, through H.E.L.P. (Hardship Extension Loan Program), to qualified resident property owners who may have difficulty paying the FY22/23 annual Fire Assessment fee of $120. Eligible homeowners include:

• Residential property owners who meet the 2021 U.S. Department of Health and Human Services poverty guidelines;

• Residential property owners who are exempt from ad valorem taxes because they are totally disabled veterans; a surviving spouse of a totally disabled veteran; disabled veterans confined to a wheelchair; or totally, or permanently, disabled;

• Residential property owners that qualify for the additional Homestead Exemption for persons 65 and over; and

• Residential property owners that are qualified under the Florida Homestead Property Tax Deferral Act.

Residents may apply for assistance by downloading, completing and submitting a H.E.L.P. application by October 17, 2022. Applications are available on the City’s website at boynton-beach.org/fire-assessment-22. Hard copies of the applications are available at City facilities including City Hall (100 E. Ocean Ave.), the Carolyn Sims Center (225 N.W. 12th Ave.), Ezell Hester Community Center (1901 N. Seacrest Blvd.) and the Senior Center (1021 S. Federal Hwy.). To request a mailed copy or for additional information, please call the City’s Financial Services Department at 561-742-6310.