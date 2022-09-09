City of Boynton Beach to Hold 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony￼

Boynton Beach, FL – The City of Boynton Beach will observe the 21st Anniversary of September 11 with a Remembrance Ceremony to honor the 2,983 men, women and children who lost their lives in the attacks at the World Trade Center site, the Pentagon and aboard Flight 93. The ceremony will take place on Sunday, September 11, 2022 beginning at 9:00 am at Tom Kaiser, USN, Boynton Beach Veterans Memorial Park (411 North Federal Highway). Parking is available at the park.

The Boynton Beach Fire Rescue and Police Departments will be participating in the ceremony alongside members of the City Commission and the Boynton Beach Veterans Task Force. A Moment of Silence will take place at 9:59 am when the south tower at the Word Trade Center collapsed. In addition, a wreath will be placed beside the 9/11 Memorial which was installed at Tom Kaiser, USN, Boynton Beach Veterans Memorial Park in 2011.

For ADA accommodations: Call 561-742-6241 or email ada@bbfl.us.

On the evening of September 11, the City of Boynton Beach’s Water Tower will be lit red, white and blue in remembrance of 9/11.