CEO Message: Moving Business Forward

While it appears that Palm Beach County will not experience a direct impact from Hurricane Ian, please remain vigilant and prepared. This is a large and powerful storm that will bring outer rain bands and strong winds to our region. Be sure that your business and your home are ready to withstand these weather impacts. Our thoughts are with our fellow Floridians who are in the path of the storm. To monitor Hurricane Ian, click here.

Given the weather we are already experiencing today from the storm, we have canceled this evening’s monthly networking event – Live After Five at the Delray Beach Market.

The Palm Beach County School District has decided to close all District operated schools and offices tomorrow, Wednesday, September 28. To monitor any School District closings, click here.

One of our most important resources and partners during hurricane season is Florida Power & Light (FPL). We are fortunate that FPL has created new technology to help reduce the time customers are without power. More than 40,000 smart devices within the state, collect and report data into a state-of-the-art facility at FPL’s Distribution Control Center. Utilizing this new smart technology, the devices talk to each other and determine where there is a fault – reducing the need for crews to take a physical look at the power lines. What used to take days can now be done within hours. Every address in the County can be located on screens inside the control center, providing information on when power is out as soon as lights flicker. Thank you, FPL, for your continued innovation and relentless pursuit of service to your customers and the State of Florida.

On Saturday, the community rocked out at Season 4 of the Golden Bell Battle of the Bands! – sponsored by Truist! Local business leaders made up four bands rocked the stage at their official musical debut on the campus of Lynn University at the Count and Countess deHoernle Sports and Cultural Center Gym. This rock concert event is the Golden Bell Education Foundation’s annual fundraiser to support our local Boca Raton public schools. This year’s bands and their participants included:

Six on the Beach

Band Manager: Donna Biase

Joe Biase – Urology Center of South Florida

J.C. Perrin – Seacoast Bank

Shoshana Davidowitz – Delray Beach Playhouse

Ivan Baron – Delray Beach Open

Genie Lieberman – Boca Raton Regional Hospital

4 Chicks & A Dude

Band Manager: Valentina Moretti

Yojany Vargas – Wyndham Boca Raton

Mandy Forrester – On Target Digital Marketing Agency

Mario Bai – Summit Law Group

Jill Glanzer – Signature Real Estate Finder, LLC

Tracie Swanson – The Swanson Real Estate Team

49 Fingers

Band Manager: Debbie Levine

Michael Nathanson – Nathanson Brothers Real Estate Team

Travis Bryan – Boca Raton Airport Authority

Brianna Silva – Peter Blum Family YMCA

Katie Vaughan – Plum Productions

Samir Changela – RaRa’s Pizza and Wings

Emotional Damage

Band Manager: Stephanie Hicks

John Schwencke – Lavalle, Ronan, Brown & Schwencke

Emily Lawless – Allegiance Home Health

Tim Grajko – Morgan Stanley – Harbor Financial Group

Brittany Parish – Habitat for Humanity of South PBC

Michael Mohl – Senior Helpers

Thank you to all this year’s participants, volunteers and attendees who made this event the wicked assume night it always is! A special congratulations to the winning band – 49 Fingers and top fundraising Rockstar – Shoshana Davidowitz. To learn more about Golden Bell Battle of the Bands, click here.

Save the date for October’s Membership Breakfast, sponsored by Baptist Health, on Thursday, October 13. Please note this breakfast will be held at the Polo Club of Boca Raton. For more information or to register for this event, click here.

Looking for a quick way to find an event, register for an event, and receive pop-up notifications of important Chamber, County, City of Boca Raton, and City of Boynton Beach information? Download the Boca Chamber App – found on the App Store and Google Play Store. Keep your Chamber at the tip of your fingers! You can also stay up to date on all Chamber activities by visiting us at bocachamber.com.

Below is a list of our upcoming activities:

10/4 – 12:00 p.m. International Business Alliance Roundtable

For more information and to register, click here

10/7 – 8:30 a.m. PRIME Professionals Roundtable

For more information and to register, click here

Each year, the Chamber’s Annual Leadership Boca Program graduates select a local non-profit to support through their class project. The Class of 2022 has selected the Fuller Center. The mission of the Fuller Center is to “embrace, educate, and empower hardworking, under-resourced families and children to achieve their full potential.” The 2022 Leadership Boca Class will adopt a Fuller Center class and support the students by raising $1,500 for supplies and special projects to enhance their learning experience. They will also visit the classroom to work alongside the students and teachers while maintaining relationships with the students throughout the year. If you want to join the Leadership Boca Class of 2022 fundraising efforts, click here.

Together, we continue to Move Business Forward in South Palm Beach County, making our region the best place to Live, Work, Learn and Play!