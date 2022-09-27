Celebrating 50 Years of Serving the Community

Boca Raton, FL (9/26/22) – In celebration of its’ 50th year in the community, the YMCA of South Palm Beach County will host an Anniversary Gala event at The Boca Raton on December 3, 2022, chaired by community leaders Terry and Jerry Fedele. “As we celebrate the YMCA’s 50th anniversary, we are proud of the role that the YMCA has played in the transformation of Boca Raton over the past 50 years and look forward to even bigger contributions to all ages of our community in the future,” states Terry Fedele. Generously sponsored by Myrna Gordon Skurnick, this black tie event will include a live and silent auction and live music from the Gypsy Lane Band. “This is a milestone occasion for our YMCA. This year is all about celebrating our past, our present, and our future,” states Jason Hagensick, President and CEO of the YMCA of South Palm Beach County. It all began in 1969 when a group of community leaders led by David and Betty Jo Ashe shared a dream of building a YMCA in Boca Raton. They raised $30k to start the program, and in 1970, Texaco Oil Company donated 15 acres of land in Boca Del Mar. In 1971, a capital campaign led by Peter Blum raised over $500k for construction, and in 1972, the YMCA of Boca Raton was incorporated. Fast forward to 2000, and the YMCA of Boca Raton became the YMCA of South Palm Beach County, opening other locations such as the DeVos-Blum Family YMCA in Boynton and the YMCA @901 NCCI Holdings, Inc.

About the YMCA

Driven by its founding mission, the YMCA has served as a leading nonprofit organization committed to strengthening the community for over 175 years. The Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they are from, by ensuring access to resources, relationships, and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive. The YMCA of South Palm Beach County serves as a community anchor in Palm Beach County by enriching lives and strengthening the community through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. The YMCA of South Palm Beach County is comprised of The Peter Blum Family YMCA of Boca Raton, The DeVos-Blum Family YMCA of Boynton Beach, THE LAB: YMCA Leadership Academy, and the YMCA@901 NCCI. For more information, please visit YMCASPBC.org.