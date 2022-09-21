Celebrate National Cinnamon Roll Day on October 4th with Buy One Get One Free Rolls from Cinnaholic

Boca Raton, FL – In celebration of National Cinnamon Roll Day,Cinnaholic, the better-for-you bakery best known for its customizable, 100% plant-based rolls, is offering Buy One Get One Free rolls. Customers should check their local Cinnaholic Facebook page for participation and hours. Free rolls will be any roll of equal or lesser value. Valid in-store only and limited to one free roll per person.

WHEN: Tuesday, October 4, 2022

WHERE: All Participating Cinnaholic Locations

WHO: All Cinnaholic Lovers

About Cinnaholic:

Based out of Atlanta, Georgia, Cinnaholic is the only gourmet bakery that allows customers to completely customize cinnamon rolls with more than 20 frosting flavors and over 20 topping choices. Each Cinnaholic cinnamon roll is 100% plant based and free of dairy, lactose, eggs or cholesterol, allowing guests to enjoy their mouthwatering creations without worrying about certain dietary or allergy restrictions. Cinnaholic currently has 62 locations with new locations coming soon to Dallas, Houston, Des Moines and Raleigh.