Boca “We Dine Together” Student Club Gets 1st Check to Grow to More Schools

Boca Raton, FL – Boca Raton Community High School’s successful “We Dine Together” student club will be able to grow to other area schools, thanks to $2,500 from Arturo’s Ristorante.

The check is for proceeds from the Boca Raton family restaurant’s participation in the first “We Dine Together” fundraiser. Arturo’s dedicated 10% of their own diners’ checks to this county-wide youth leadership initiative.

“I’m proud we were the first to help all the children succeed,” Rosaria Gismondi, Arturo’s owner said at the check presentation at the restaurant, 6750 N. Federal Highway.

“This is music to our ears,” said teacher and “We Dine Together” club advisor Jordan Hernandez. Some 325 students registered for the club this school year.

“That means most of our students are interested in what we’re doing to change the environment. A lot of students are struggling,” said club president Kiana Morena, 17, a Boca High senior.

By making sure no student eats alone, “We Dine Together” breaks social barriers of isolation to build long-lasting relationships at school. Fernandez is given a list of new students by the school administrators. Club leaders meet with these students individually, and encourages other Boca High club members to socialize during the school’s two lunch periods and join a leadership class.

Boca Raton’s Promise – Alliance for Youth has made the “promise” to expand “We Dine Together” clubs to other schools, as part of a new initiative to empower youth to make mental health and wellness a priority.

“It’s time for youth leaders to lead!”said retired teacher, longtime Boca Raton mental health activist and Boca Raton’s Promise Executive Director Rita Thrasher.

The School District of Palm Beach County supports the expansion of “We Dine Together” clubs through Student-Based Initiatives – Department of Safe Schools. Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation donated $12,000 to finance the club at Boca Raton Community High School and prepare for expansion.

“Now we need to raise at least $36,000to start up additional We Dine Together clubs, such as the first that has become so popular with students and staff at Boca High,” Thrasher said. “This is just the beginning.”