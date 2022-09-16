Boca Raton Leaders Appointed to Florida League of Cities Legislative Policy Committees

The Florida League of Cities, the united voice for Florida’s municipal governments, announced that City of Boca Raton Deputy City Manager George Brown, and Council Member Yvette Drucker were recently appointed to serve on the Florida League of Cities 2022-2023 Legislative Policy Committees. Brown will serve on the Municipal Administration Policy Committee, while Drucker will serve on the Transportation and Intergovernmental Relations Policy Committee, representing two of the League’s five Legislative Policy Committees.

As Legislative Policy Committee members, Brown and Drucker will help develop the League’s Legislative Action Agenda, which details priority issues that are most likely to affect daily municipal governance and local decision-making during the upcoming legislative session, as well as help League staff understand the real-world implications of proposed legislation. Committee members are also asked to serve as advocates for local decision-making throughout the legislative process.

“It is an honor to be appointed to the Municipal Administration Policy Committee,” commented Brown. “My goal in participating is to provide a local government perspective on proposed legislative initiatives and their potential impact on municipalities, Boca Raton in particular. The Committee’s work supports Home Rule and seeks to protect every Floridian’s constitutional right to local self-government.”

“I am excited to take on the big issues that municipalities face on a daily basis throughout the state and share the successes we have had here in Boca Raton with communities locally and around Florida,” said Drucker. “With challenges come opportunities, and I am looking forward to working with my colleagues to advancing solutions for housing affordability, transportation mobility issues, and infrastructure needs.”

Legislative Policy Committee chairs, vice chairs and members were appointed by Florida League of Cities President Jolien Caraballo. The City of Boca Raton is proud to have two of its leaders selected to serve on these important committees.