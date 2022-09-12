Boca Raton and Palm Beach County Residents Honor Fallen Heroes & Victims at the 9/11 Memorial in Jerusalem

Boca Raton, FL — In recognition of the 21st anniversary of 9/11, Boca Raton, Palm Beach County, and South Florida residents honored America’s fallen heroes and the thousands of victims who were killed on September 11, 2001, at Jewish National Fund-USA’s and KKL-JNF’s 9/11 Living Memorial in Jerusalem — the only commemorative site of its kind outside of the U.S. that lists all the names of those who perished.

The group paid their respects to the civilian casualties and the firefighters, paramedics, and police officers who made the ultimate sacrifice and worked tirelessly to save countless lives on that infamous day, as well as the heroes who currently walk among us at a moving ceremony at the Memorial on September 11, 2022, while participating in Jewish National Fund-USA’s President’s Society Mission to Israel. The mission was led by Boca Raton resident Glen Schwartz, JNF-USA’s Executive Director, National Major Donor Relations.

“I feel extremely honored to be part of this ceremony,” said Anne Manasse of Delray Beach. “Being in Israel and honoring the people who were killed at the towers and on the planes…it’s very emotional.”

Established in 2009, the monument is a testament to the deep connection between the State of Israel and the U.S., and our countries’ shared values of peace, religious tolerance, democracy, and fighting terrorism.

“On this 21st anniversary of 9/11, I think the message is, we need to continue to fight intolerance and terrorism,” said Dr. Robert Colton of Boca Raton. “In the United States and in Israel, we support freedom: freedom of speech, tolerance, and diversity. If I can’t be in the United States, the next best place to be on 9/11 is Israel.”

“It’s an amazing demonstration of the love between the two countries,” added JNF-USA National Honorary Chair, AMHSI, Robert Werner of Aventura.

The 9/11 Living Memorial was first established in 2009. The impressive, thirty-foot-high bronze sculpture portrays the American flag folded into the shape of a memorial flame. A metal shard from the ruins of the Twin Towers is incorporated into the base of the monument, which overlooks a magnificent vista of the Jerusalem Hills and the Arazim Valley.

Broadcasted globally on JNF-USA’s Facebook page, the annual ceremony was also attended by U.S Marines, the U.S. Embassy, Jerusalem chargé d’affaires, Israeli firefighters, police officers, and diplomats from around the world.

About Jewish National Fund-USA

JNF-USA is the leading philanthropic organization for Israel that supports critical environmental and nation-building activities in Israel’s north and south. Through its One Billion Dollar Roadmap for the Next Decade, JNF-USA is developing new communities in the Galilee and Negev, connecting the next generation to Israel, and creating infrastructure and programs that support ecology, individuals with special needs, and heritage site preservation. Learn more at jnf.org.





