Boca Beat, 09/16/2022
- In recognition of the 21st anniversary of 9/11, Boca Raton, Palm Beach County, and South Florida residents honored America’s fallen heroes and the thousands of victims who were killed on September 11, 2001, at Jewish National Fund-USA’s and KKL-JNF’s 9/11 Living Memorial in Jerusalem — the only commemorative site of its kind outside of the U.S. that lists all the names of those who perished.
- Florida has a significant human trafficking problem. The state ranks third in the country in the number of cases reported to the National Human Trafficking Hotline. Palm Beach County ranks third in Florida in the number of cases reported to the National Human Trafficking Hotline. In 2020, the most recent year for which there are complete national statistics compiled by the hotline, there were 738 reported cases of human trafficking in Florida: 28% of those who were trafficked for sex were minors, and almost 85% of those were female. The average age of sex-trafficked teens in PBC is 13.
- Researchers from Florida Atlantic University’s College of Engineering and Computer Science have received a three-year $478,699 grant from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) for a project titled, “MAA Experiential Learning Opportunities for South Florida Underserved High School Students.”
- The University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences continues to bolster its commitment to expand outreach in the Spanish-speaking community.
- U.S. News & World Report today announced its 2022–23 Best Colleges rankings and recognized Lynn University in five categories. Among the “Best Regional Universities (South),” Lynn ranked No. 50 in the Best Value category, which evaluates cost and benefits; No. 5 for Least Debt after Graduation; No. 15 for Campus Ethnic Diversity; No. 90 for Social Mobility.
- Eddie Stephens and Caryn A. Stevens of Stephens & Stevens PLLC were recently honored with 2023 U.S. News – Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms.” The firm received the prestigious recognition based on a combination of client feedback, information provided on the Law Firm Survey, the Law Firm Leaders Survey, and Best Lawyers peer review.
- Florida Atlantic University’s Schmidt College of Medicine received a $1 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to launch the first Florida Summer Institute in Biostatistics and Data Science in the Southeastern United States – and one of only 10 sites across the nation. FAU is working in collaboration with the University of Miami and Florida International University on the program, which is focused on health disparities related to cardiovascular and infectious diseases. The summer program runs annually from mid-May through June, with a new cohort for each of the five-years of funding.
- Nonprofits First proudly announces the record-breaking number of nominations to honor local nonprofit organizations in Palm Beach County, reaching 173 for the Sixth Annual Nonprofit Hats Off Awards Tuesday, October 11, at the Cohen Pavilion at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts.
- Palm Beach State College, along with members of community organizations and the military, paused to remember the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks Sept. 8 in a College memorial ceremony titled “Remember the Fallen 9/11” held at its Palm Beach Gardens campus amphitheater.
- Community-inspired, based, and driven, Third Place Coffee Lounge is committed to delivering the ultimate coffee experience. This National Coffee Day (September 29th) and International Coffee Day, (October 1st) Find your Place at The Third Place. Third Place Coffee Lounge is bringing a new aroma to Boca Raton, Florida, determined to deliver the ultimate coffee experience. “Serving the community is our goal. We look forward to sharing the after-hours open mic nights, the fundraisers, the youth events, the celebrations, and more with you and your loved ones. Everyone can find their place at Third Place Coffee Lounge, Welcome to the family!” says Elijah Gourgue, founder of The Third Place Coffee Lounge. located at 325 NE Spanish River Blvd. Boca Raton FL 33431.
