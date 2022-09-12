Boca Beat, 09/12/2022
- B’nai Torah Congregation, the largest conservative synagogue in Southeast Florida, has announced the synagogue’s High Holy Days schedule, which will take place in person after being held virtually the last two years. The deeply spiritual and meaningful services feature uplifting music, prayer and thought-provoking commentary and wisdom from Judaism’s tradition and texts.
- International speakers, bilingual workshops and panels will highlight Hispanic Entrepreneur Initiative’s all-day Hispanic Business Impact Symposium on Sept. 22 in Boca Raton.
- Recent Philanthropy Tank (www.philanthropytank.org) awarded program Growing Native Oases Made for Engagement (GNOME) will roll up their sleeves this Saturday, September 10th to turn the overgrown Pocket Refuge near Catherine Strong Park in Delray Beach into a thriving, beautiful butterfly garden. The event is free and open to public volunteers.
- Earlier this week, Representative Christine Hunschofsky (D-Parkland) and Senator Tina Polsky (D-Boca Raton) presented Eagles’ Haven Wellness Center with a check for $600,000. Eagles Haven Wellness Center opened its doors in March of 2019, after the tragic school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Since then, they have provided the community with crisis intervention, licensed mental health clinicians, navigator services, wellness experiences, and classes, all free of charge to students, parents, and teachers.
- JARC Florida, a non-profit, non-sectarian organization that provides programs and services to educate and empower adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, held their annual ‘Cocktails for JARC’ event at Crazy Uncle Mike’s in Boca Raton, Fla. on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. The evening raised over $30,000 for the organization which broke the record for the most funds raised at any previous ‘Cocktails’ event.
- Youths ages 6 to 17 with developmental disabilities are invited to participate in a free dance program through the Parks Special Populations Section. Take the Stage! will be offered in two spring sessions on Saturdays, from September 10th through October 29th. Ages 6 to 10 will make up Program I, which runs from 9:15 to 10AM. Program II is from 10:15 to 11AM and targets ages 11 to 17.The program is free, but space is limited and preregistration is required. Both programs will be based in Room #4 at Central Park Multi-Purpose Center (9151 NW Second St., Plantation 33324; 954-452-2510).
- Boca Helping Hands (BHH), in collaboration with Florida Atlantic University (FAU) Athletics and Cereal4All, for the second year running, will commemorate September’s Hunger Action Month by hosting a Tackle Hunger Cereal Drive during the FAU vs. Southeastern Louisiana football game. The game will take place on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 6:00 pm at the FAU Stadium, 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton, FL 33431. Those who donate one or more cereal boxes will get into the game for free. Unopened cereal boxes can be dropped at the stadium (Gate 1) on game day.
- After a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, Boca Helping Hands (BHH) hosted its annual Bowling for Bread event on Sunday, August 28 at Bowlero in Boca Raton. BHH invited kids from local children’s charities to attend at no cost and enjoy an afternoon of fun and bowling. Proceeds from the event will support the BHH Backpacks weekend meal program and the participating children’s charities.
