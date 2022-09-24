B’nai Torah Congregation in Boca Raton is Providing Aid to Victims of Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico

Boca Raton, FL – Just days before the Jewish New Year, B’nai (Buh-Nay) Torah Congregation, together with Hands On Tzedakah, has already donated more than 33,000 meals and thousands of gallons of clean water to those in need in Puero Rico.

In partnership with a rabbi on the ground in Puerto Rico, B’nai Torah Congregation has been working to identify the best ways to address the needs of those in Puerto Rico whose lives have been devastated due to the effects of Hurricane Fiona. At this time, they identified the best way to help those impacted is through monetary support.

Hands On Tzedakah has set up a fund and the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County has generously stepped up as the lead donor. With their support, more than 33,000 meals and thousands of gallons of clean water have already been delivered directly to those in need in Puerto Rico.

B’nai Torah Congregation will continue to efficiently purchase and distribute essential needs in Puerto Rico to aid the victims of Fiona.

If you would like to donate:

B’nai Torah Congregation

6261 SW 18th Street

Boca Raton, FL 33433

(memo line: TLC-Fiona)

You can also donate online at http://handsontzedakah.org/donate.