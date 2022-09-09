As the Peak of Hurricane Season and Five-Year Anniversary of Hurricane Irma

Florida Power & Light Company Offers Preparation Tips

Boca Raton, FL – As the peak of hurricane season and the five-year anniversary of Hurricane Irma approach on Sept. 10, Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) reminds customers of the importance of hurricane preparation.

Hurricane Irma impacted more than 4.4 million FPL customers across the state and resulted in the company’s largest-ever storm response, including a restoration workforce of approximately 28,000.

“FPL learns from every storm and our year-round preparation will help restoration efforts in the aftermath of a storm, but no energy grid is hurricane proof,” said Tom Gwaltney, FPL executive director of emergency preparedness. “It’s important for customers to prepare their homes and families before a storm puts Florida in its path.”

FPL urges customers to be aware of potential safety hazards at all times, especially before, during and after severe weather. Customers can find tips on how to prepare on FPL.com/Storm, including tips on planning ahead:

Develop an emergency plan and review it with your family. Consider whether you would evacuate and where you would go. Include pets in your planning.

If you have someone who relies on electric-powered medical equipment in your family, contact your local emergency management office to learn about special needs shelters, or consider a back-up power source.

If you have a generator, read the instructions on how to use it properly. Never use a generator inside your house or garage and don’t plug the generator directly into a breaker or fuse box.

Arrange for a professional to trim trees and vegetation around your yard, but stay clear of power lines and don’t wait until a storm is in the forecast.

Photograph or record video of your home – inside and outside – for insurance purposes. And be sure to keep your important records in a waterproof bag.

Stock up on supplies, such as: non-perishable food, non-electric can opener, matches or lighter, medications and prescriptions.

The website features checklists and other information to keep you and your family safe during hurricane season – https://www.fpl.com/