All-day Hispanic Business Symposium Thursday in Boca on FAU Campus

Boca Raton, FL – Two-hundred people have registered to attend Hispanic Business Impact, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday Sept. 22 by Hispanic Entrepreneur Initiative on the FAU campus (not a university event). Hispanic Heritage Month runs through to Oct. 15.

The symposium is presented in partnership with the Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Palm Beach County; City of Boca Raton Economic Development, Research Park at FAU and SBDC at FAU; SCORE Palm Beach County, Boca Raton Airport Authority, Boca Chamber, Lebolo Construction and Hispanic Business Leaders.

The event will bring together local and regional government officials; economic development agencies; community leaders; corporate partners, sister organizations; the philanthropic and academic communities; college students and small business owners and entrepreneurs.

Here’s the details:

What: Hispanic Business Impact Symposium 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday Sept. 22. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hispanic-business-impact-symposium-2022-tickets-398690041647

Where: Schmidt Family Complex for Academic and Athletic Excellence, Building 103, next to FAU Stadium, on Florida Atlantic University’s Boca Raton Campus, 777 Glades Road.

Awards luncheon: 11:45 to 1:45 p.m. Recognizing corporations that have Diversity, Equity and inclusion as its core values: Office Depot and their Elevate Together Program, Boca Raton Airport and their community engagement and PeosiCo and their Juntos Crecemos Program. HEI will also recognize Lebolo Construction as Business Leader. Emma del Real I stage Founder of Networking Hispanos and a Community advocate receiving the Lifetime Award. We also will select an Outstanding Small Business among seven nominees.

About Hispanic Entrepreneur Initiative:

HEI Florida’s mission is empowering the fulfillment of the American dream by promoting economic prosperity in South Florida through training and advice on business culture for Hispanic entrepreneurs and other minorities. Co-founder and CEO Mary Sol Gonzalez is known for inspiring Boca Raton’s Chamber to expand its vision internationally. As a former entrepreneur, she was the Chamber’s 2015 Diamond Award recipient. Gonzalez and her husband Abilio, a retired international business executive, are from Venezuela. HEI’s board of directors reflects the diversity of the Hispanic demographic and businesses.

https://www.heiflorida.org/ Spanish and English