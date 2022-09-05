5th Annual ‘Reverse Tashlich’ Puts Environmental Spin on Jewish Tradition

B’nai Torah Congregation is One of 222 Communities Around the World to Host ‘Reverse Tashlich’ Event;

Participants will Pick Up Trash on Boca Raton Beach In Recognition of Tashlich, When Jews Symbolically Cleanse Themselves by Casting Sins into Water

Boca Raton, FL – B’nai Torah Congregation in Boca Raton is joining 220 other communities around the world to host an “International Jewish Community Waterfront Cleanup” or “Reverse Tashlich” on Sunday, October 2. The event, now in its fifth year, which is open to the public, will involve picking and cleaning up trash from Spanish River Park beach in Boca Raton.

It is customary during Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year) to symbolically cleanse yourself by casting sins into a body of water. In 2015, a group of students devised the idea of reversing the process and removing human “sins” – or pollution and litter – by cleaning the water and waterfront. Thus, Reverse Tashlich was born.

B’nai torah Congregation will use this program to raise awareness about the deep Jewish connection to the sea, the profound spiritual nature of water, and the importance and urgent moral imperative of protecting our marine environment.

Over 220 communities (including Boca Raton) in 12 countries around the world will participate in this important initiative.

WHEN: Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 7:00am

WHERE: Spanish River Park, 3001 N State Road A1A, Boca Raton, FL 33431

WHO: All are welcome to volunteer and participate. Please RSVP to receive free parking pass at www.repairthesea.org/reverse-tashlich