3,720 Bowls of Cereal Donated to Boca Helping Hands at FAU Tackle Hunger Cereal Drive

September is Hunger Action Month

Boca Raton, FL – Boca Helping Hands (BHH), in collaboration with Florida Atlantic University (FAU) Athletics and Cereal4All for the second year running, commemorated September’s Hunger Action Month by hosting a Tackle Hunger Cereal Drive during the FAU vs. Southeastern Louisiana football game. Participants donated 373 boxes of cereal, equating to 3,720 bowls and 394 pounds of food. The game took place on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the FAU Stadium in Boca Raton. Those who donated one or more unopened cereal boxes got into the game for free, with all donations going to BHH’s Pantry Bag clients

“We were so pleased that so many people came out from the community to donate cereal,” said Greg Hazle, Executive Director of Boca Helping Hands. “Cereal is one of the least donated items to food banks across the country, which means underserved kids and families do not always get to start their day with a nutritious breakfast.”

Cereal4All was started by twin brothers Jett and Luke Justin of Boca Raton, now 14 years old. After volunteering at Boca Helping Hands (BHH) with their parents, Jett and Luke organized their first cereal drive for BHH at their school in 2016 when they were just eight years old. The boys have since expanded the program to more than 15 schools in the area.

“We want to live in a world where every kid and family has daily access to breakfast food in their home,” Luke Justin said. “We want to be part of the fight against food insecurity.”

To learn more, visit BocaHelpingHands.org/TackleHunger. For more ways to get involved during Hunger Action Month, visit BocaHelpingHands.org/HungerActionMonth to explore volunteer opportunities, food drives, fundraisers, and educational information.

About Boca Helping Hands

Boca Helping Hands (BHH) is a community-based nonprofit that provides food, medical and financial assistance to meet basic human needs as well as education, job training and guidance to create self-sufficiency. Through its various programs, BHH assists over 27,000 people annually.

In 2021, BHH distributed more than 70,000 pantry bags from five Palm Beach County locations and served nearly 80,000 hot meals. The organization expands access to affordable medical, dental and behavioral care through its partnerships with Genesis Community Health (serving clients at clinics in Boca Raton and Boynton Beach) and Florida Atlantic University’s Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing Community Based Clinics (serving residents in West Palm Beach). In addition, BHH sends weekend meals home with food-insecure elementary school students via the BHH Backpacks Program and assists working families with the rising cost of childcare through the Children’s Assistance Program (CAP).

With an increased focus on client self-sufficiency, BHH awards scholarships for qualified candidates to attend accredited vocational training classes that prepare them for careers in the healthcare, information technology, construction, and transportation industries. BHH also offers free English as a Second Language (ESOL) classes, as well as courses in nutrition and other life skills. In addition, staff and volunteer mentors counsel the unemployed and underemployed in basic workplace skills and help them polish resumes and search for jobs.

Boca Helping Hands is a partner agency of The Town of Palm Beach United Way. Since 1945, the Town of Palm Beach United Way has been committed to improving lives and building strong communities throughout Palm Beach County by focusing on programs and priorities that promote education, health, and financial stability.

Charity Navigator named Boca Helping Hands a Four-Star Charity for the 15th consecutive year in June 2021. Boca Helping Hands is located at 1500 NW 1st Court, Boca Raton, FL 33432. For more information, please visit BocaHelpingHands.org.