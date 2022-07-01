West Boca Youth Baseball Team Wins States, Headed to Regionals

Boca Raton, FL – Congratulations to the West Boca Youth Baseball Team!

The 8 and Under All Star team just earned the title of 2022 ROOKIE FLORIDA STATE CHAMPIONS.

They are now headed to the Cal Ripken Regional Tournament in Virginia next week. Their first game is July 13.

This will be the team’s first time going to an out-of-state tournament and BIGGEST opportunity yet for the West Boca Panthers.

The winners of the regional tournament will go to the Cal Ripken World Series!

Good luck boys!