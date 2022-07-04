Tips for Travelers to Save Money and Stay Connected this Summer

(StatePoint) After more than two years of pandemic-related restrictions, Americans are ready to break free and travel again. According to Expedia’s 2022 Travel Trends Report, more than two-thirds of Americans say they’re planning to “go big” on their next trip. But planning and budgeting for a trip can be stressful. With inflation rising, many people are watching their wallets more closely, so finding ways to save money and stay connected while traveling this summer is more important than ever.

Here are some of the latest travel tips to make your next getaway more affordable:

• Book Flights Like a Pro: According to NerdWallet, Tuesdays and Wednesdays are the best days to travel when flying within the United States. NerdWallet also suggests booking domestic airline tickets one to three months in advance. The more flexible you can be with your desired timeframe, destination, and airport, the better. Be on the hunt for exclusive partnerships that offer travel discounts, like T-Mobile TRAVEL with Priceline, a new site with travel deals of up to 40% off hotels and select rental cars, available exclusively for T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers.

• Bring it, Don’t Buy it: If you’re looking to save a few dollars while traveling, bring your own snacks and reusable water bottle. Many airports have refillable water stations available. Having a designated travel charging kit in your luggage with charging cables for your smartwatch, phone, computer and more will save you the added and often inflated cost of buying on the go.

• Maximize Your Phone Plan Internationally: When traveling overseas, purchasing a local SIM for that designated country will save you roaming charges and fees. An international SIM card is another option for those traveling to multiple countries for short periods of time. Make sure to check with your wireless provider for what’s included in your plan. For example, T-Mobile customers get 5GB of free high-speed data each month with no international data-roaming charges, with up to 5G speeds where available, in more than 210 countries and destinations on the provider’s most popular plan, Magenta MAX, and on the Business Unlimited Ultimate plan.

• Road Trip Smarter: Even though gas prices are soaring, those with large families, pets and a love for singalongs often still prefer to travel the open road when vacationing. Finding the best gas prices is easy with apps like GasBuddy and Gas Guru, which provide updated gas prices in your area. You can also save money at the pump leveraging other rewards programs, such as those offered by your phone provider. T-Mobile teamed up with Shell and the Fuel Rewards program to offer customers on qualifying plans an exclusive 25 cents off per gallon of gas this summer through the week of Labor Day via T-Mobile Tuesdays.

With the price of everything on the rise, you’ll want to tap into benefits and cost-cutting opportunities where you can to stretch your dollar further, and take the amazing vacation you’ve been planning for so long.