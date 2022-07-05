Teachers Treated to Dress for Success 

Palm Springs, FL – Dress for Success Palm Beaches (DFSPB) is offering local female teachers an unbeatable back to school bargain: a free top-to-bottom workplace outfit.

Committed to the empowerment of women, the nonprofit is hosting its second annual Teacher Appreciation Shopping Experience which pairs a DFSPB personal stylist with those educators who are looking to give their work wardrobe an added look. Reservations are required for the individual pampering appointments that will be available Tuesday, July 26, Friday, July 29, Saturday, July 30, Tuesday, August 2 and Wednesday, August 5, at the DFSPB “boutique,” 2459 South Congress Avenue, Suite 204; or at its Belle Glade branch, 1089 South Main Street, on Monday, July 25, Wednesday, July 27, Monday August 1 and Wednesday, August 3.

“The tireless dedication our teachers have shown on the frontlines, especially throughout the pandemic, is deserving of this recognition and our gratitude,” said DFSPB executive director Joe Ann Fletcher. “Our Dress for Success racks and bins are brimming with clothing, handbags, jewelry, makeup and other accessories generously donated by members of the community, and, while our priority is servicing women who are preparing for job interviews or about to begin a new job, we want to share this abundance with the workforce of teachers who play such a vital role in the welfare of our kids and families. It’s small thanks for the gigantic job they do.”

To reserve an appointment, teachers should call 561.249.3898. For more

information visit, https://www.dressforsuccesspb.org/.

About Dress for Success®

Dress for Success is an international not-for-profit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life. Since starting operations in 1997, Dress for Success has 145 offices in 25 countries. To date, Dress for Success has helped more than 1 million women work toward self-sufficiency. The local affiliate Dress for Success Palm Beaches opened its doors in April, 2010, to serve a community where the poverty rate for women is 20.9%, and in that time has assisted nearly 6,000 women through job readiness courses and its defining wardrobing program.