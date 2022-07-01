Study Reveals How Many Americans Can’t Spell ‘Independence’ Ahead of the 4th

Boca Raton, FL – Red, white, and blue is taking over this weekend as the 4th of July approaches. The day of our independence is a widely celebrated holiday, but just how genuinely patriotic are Americans about this day.

A team at Lawsuit.org surveyed over 1,000 Americans to see if they who we got our independence from and how many know how to spell the word this day is all about: Independence.

Searches For “how to spell independence” Soar 85% – Over A Third of Americans Spell It Incorrectly.

For being the day of our independence, Americans struggle with the spelling of the word the day is all about. The most common misspelling was ‘independance’ – with an ‘a’.

Other common misspellings of this patriot word include Independense, Indpendence, Independents, and Indiependence.

Nearly 2 in 3 Gen Zer’s DON’T know where we got our independence from

July 4th symbolizes the day America became free from Great Britain. For such a celebrated holiday, a surprising amount of people are unaware of where we obtained this freedom from.

Nearly 1 in 10 Americans Have No Idea How Many Stripes Are On Our Flag

Our symbolic red, white, and blue flag adorn many buildings across the nation. However, even with this exposure, Americans still are unaware of how many stars and stripes are on it. On average, Americans thought that there were 14 stripes on the flag.

Methodology: Lawsuit.org surveyed 1,030 Americans on the spelling of the word ‘independence’ and where we got our freedom from.

About Lawsuit.org: U.S. laws are complex and many Americans don’t understand the basics. Lawsuit.org works to help make the law simple for everyone.