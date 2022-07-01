Silver Palm Park Reopens, Welcomes First Patron
Today, the City of Boca Raton Reopened Silver Palm Park.
During the renovation, alot of upgrades were made to the park, which now has a renovated boat ramp area that now includes a new floating dock with two dedicated boat ramps (1 double, 1 single) for use.
The project also includes a new fish cleaning station, fishing dock facing the intracoastal waterway and restrooms.
Mayor Scott Singer was on hand to welcome the first boater to the new ramps. Long-time Boca Raton resident, Mark Purdy was the first boater to use the bran new ramps at Silver Palm Park! Mayor Singer and Purdy took a photo to commemorate the occasion!
Pro-rated boat launch permits are currently on sale at our community centers. The permits will be for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, which runs through September 30, 2022. Visit the Boat Launch & Recovery Permits page for pro-rated fees and community center locations.