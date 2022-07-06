Palm Beach State College, Panther’s Closet, and State Representative Kelly Skidmore have partnered to host a drive collecting business attire clothing to further assist the students at Palm Beach State College. The drive dates are July 1-27, 2022. The suggested items for donation are as follows: dresses, slacks, skirts, suits, sweaters, ties, blazers, button-down shirts, blouses, and collared shirts.

Donations can be dropped off at the following locations: Office of State Representative Kelly Skidmore, 8177 Glades Road, Suite 209, Boca Raton, FL 33434; PBSC – Belle Glade Campus, 1977 College Drive, Room: TEC 109.1; PBSC – Lake Worth Campus, 4200 Congress Avenue, Room: SCC 153; Palm Beach Gardens Campus, 3160 PGA Blvd., Room: ADM 120. Donation pick-up may also be arranged by contacting Rep. Skidmore’s Office at (561) 470-2086 or by emailing [email protected]. For more information and hours of operation for the Panthers Closet at: www.palmbeachstate.edu/panthers-closet.