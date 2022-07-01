Palm Beach County student get perfect score on SAT

17-year-old Justin Ricketts scored a perfect 1600 on his Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT).

For those keeping score at home, that’s a perfect 800 in both the math and the reading/writing portions of the exam.

Ricketts will be a senior this coming year at Suncoast Community High School.

He was honored by Riviera Beach Councilwoman Shirley Lanier during a recent city commission meeting.

According ot Local 10 News, MIT, Harvard and Princeton top his college wish list.

The average SAT score last year was 1060. Less than one percent of test-takers achieve the magic 1600 number.