July is Park and Recreation Month at Broward County Parks

Broward County, FL – This July, Broward County celebrates national Park and Recreation Month. The Broward County Parks and Recreation Division has more than 900 full-time, part-time, and seasonal employees who work daily on the mission statement of Recreation. Preservation. Education. They are integral to the nearly 50 regional, neighborhood, and specialty parks, nature centers, and natural areas that make up Broward County Parks. On June 29, 2022, the Broward County Board of County Commissioners held a special proclamation to recognize the Broward County Parks and Recreation Division.

Park and Recreation Month is an annual initiative of the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) and highlights the impact of the professionals who work in this area and faithfully serve their communities all year long.

“Our parks and recreation employees provide essential services benefiting the community and visitors to Broward County,” said Dan West, Director of Parks and Recreation Division. “We are one of the leading park agencies in the country because we offer unique recreational amenities, various educational programs in our neighborhood parks and nature centers for all ages, and work diligently to conserve our natural resources and open spaces in the face of climate change and natural disasters.”

Since January 1, 1965, when Broward County opened its first park, Easterlin Park, the Division has grown to encompass more than 6,500 acres including 13 regional parks, 14 full-access and 5 limited access natural area sites, 8 specialty parks, six neighborhood parks, and four nature centers. Approximately 12 million residents and visitors are guests in Broward County parks annually.

Broward County Parks manages almost 6,500 acres, encompassing nearly 50 regional parks and nature centers, neighborhood parks, and natural areas at various stages of development. Hours and fees vary by location. Visit Broward.org/Parks for details. Individuals with disabilities requiring accommodations in order to participate in programs, services, and activities must contact the Special Populations Section at 954-357-8170 or TTY 954-537-2844 at least five business days prior to the scheduled meeting or event.