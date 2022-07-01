How Much it Costs to Own a Dog in Florida

The Cost of Owning a Dog by State

Boca Raton, FL – Dogs often make the perfect companions. Many of us consider our dogs family, and we’ll do whatever it takes to get the best care for our beloved pups. The average new dog owner pays around $1,750 in ownership expenses, and some residents will pay nearly $3,000 per year. We’ve divided average dog ownership costs by food, pet insurance, vet visits, vaccines, and neutering/spaying for each state. Read more for details and what to expect with costs for your dog.

Most Expensive State to Own a Dog

Delaware: $2,864

. Food: $1,609 per year

. Pet Insurance: $548 per year

. Vet Office Visit: $67 per year

. Vaccines & Spay/Neuter Service: $640

Least Expensive State to Own a Dog

Idaho: $1,232

. Food: $103 per year

. Pet Insurance: $503 per year

. Vet Office Visit: $53 per year

. Vaccines & Spay/Neuter Service: $573

Interesting Findings

On average, Delaware residents pay $2,864 in dog ownership costs–the highest in the United States.

Residents in Idaho, the cheapest state for dog owners, typically pay $1,232 in dog ownership costs.

Vet visits in New York typically cost $77 per year, the highest in the United States, while Arkansas residents usually pay $51.

Dog food in Delaware costs over $200 more per year than in Massachusetts, the second most expensive state.

Cost of Dog Food

Dog food comes in multiple varieties and, like human food, can range in quality and ingredients. Dogs can eat wet or dry food, and some brands even have refrigerated fresh meals. The most appropriate food for your dog will vary based on breed, activity, and health. Food costs depend on the brand and where it’s bought–such as through a subscription service, delivery, or from a store. On average, Americans pay $581 per year for dog food. Premium dry dog food typically costs more per pound than traditional kibble, and it may cost substantially more in smaller states with a smaller local inventory.

Generally, you should consult a veterinarian and discuss your dog’s nutritional requirements to determine the best dog food. If your dog has a health condition, specialized food brands may cost more because of the premium ingredients, but some dogs may only need standard kibble to meet their nutritional requirements.

Cost of Pet Insurance

Vet visits can get expensive, and pet insurance gives dog owners peace of mind and can save them money. In the United States, pet owners pay between $407-$735 per year for pet insurance, and like other insurance plans, the costs will vary depending on what the plan covers. Typically, pet insurance plans can cover:

Accidents and injuries

Chronic or common illnesses

Serious illnesses such as cancer, heart disease, and diabetes

Hereditary conditions such as hip dysplasia, eye disorders, and blood disorders

Testing and diagnostics

Procedures such as surgeries, hospitalizations, nursing care, endoscopies, and chemotherapy

Holistic and alternative procedures such as acupuncture, chiropractic, and laser therapy

Vaccinations, flea/heartworm, and spay/neuter operations

Behavioral therapy for problems such as destructive chewing, excessive barking, and aggression

‍Some plans may insure all of these examples, or you may opt only to cover a selection of services. In addition, pet insurance does not cover pre-existing conditions, grooming, food, dietary supplements, or other treatments considered non-veterinary. Nonetheless, pet insurance can potentially help with long-term vet expenses, and it may comfort owners who want to prepare for accidents or unforeseen emergencies. In other cases, sometimes we need our pet for emotional support. Pettable makes it easy to connect with a licensed professional who can write an ESA letter. See if you qualify in just a few steps.

Cost of Vet Visits

A trip to the vet may cost less than $100, or it can cost thousands depending on the service, breed, and urgency. Vet visits at an after-hours animal hospital will typically charge higher rates for services, especially for complex operations like emergency surgeries or if your pup gets a hold of too much chocolate. However, routine yearly check-ups typically cost under $100 without pet insurance. Under the guidelines for responsible pet ownership, pets deserve preventive and therapeutic health care from their owners. Routine vet visits typically won’t break the bank, and they can help identify health issues that your pet doesn’t show.

‍Additional vet or pet care visits may include services like grooming, teeth cleanings, and heartworm and fecal tests. For most breeds, these other visits cost around $25-$75 each, and some dogs may need routine services throughout the year.

Cost of Vaccines

Dog owners can expect to pay $175-$228 for pet vaccines, and vets may recommend:

Bordetella – an optional vaccine given to dogs frequently exposed to other dogs (many daycares or kennel facilities require bordetella)

DAPP – a recommended vaccine given to puppies for distemper, adenovirus [hepatitis], parainfluenza, and parvovirus

Bivalent Influenza – an optional vaccine that can protect against kennel cough or the flu virus

Leptospirosis – an optional vaccine that can protect against bacterial infections which can cause the disease leptospirosis

Lyme Disease – an optional vaccine that can protect against infections caused by ticks.

Rabies – a required vaccine that can protect against infected animal bites

‍Most of these vaccines are administered during the puppy phase, but DAPP and rabies usually require additional doses throughout your dog’s life.

Cost of Neutering or Spraying

Typically, it costs Americans between $265-$460 to spay/neuter their dogs. Not all pet owners may decide to spay/neuter, and there are a few reasons why it makes sense to leave your dog intact. For example, a dog breeder may choose to spay/neuter a few years into the dog’s life, or some owners may have concerns over the lasting health effects. However, most pet owners decide to spay/neuter, and most kennels and daycares only accept spayed/neutered dogs to prevent accidental puppy litters.

‍For specific concerns with spaying or neutering, it’s best to speak with a vet. Some dog breeds may have risks with the procedure, or it’s possible to delay it until later in the dog’s life.

Cost Breakdown by State

State Total Cost Food (Yearly) Pet Insurance (Yearly) Vet Office Visit (Yearly) Vaccines + Spay/Neuter Alabama $1,945.44 $815.88 $511.20 $51.95 $566.41 Alaska $1,532.70 $309.60 $562.68 $59.52 $600.90 Arizona $1,852.48 $561.12 $638.64 $57.95 $594.77 Arkansas $1,438.72 $335.40 $493.20 $50.95 $559.17 California $2,263.54 $792.48 $735.48 $71.95 $663.63 Colorado $1,568.72 $336.84 $570.72 $58.95 $602.21 Connecticut $1,868.97 $530.76 $631.56 $66.95 $639.70 Delaware $2,864.49 $1,609.44 $548.40 $66.95 $639.70 Florida $1,794.03 $674.28 $476.40 $55.95 $587.40 Georgia $1,843.28 $754.80 $427.32 $58.95 $602.21 Hawaii $1,634.82 $424.56 $549.84 $59.52 $600.90 Idaho $1,231.81 $103.20 $502.44 $52.95 $573.22 Illinois $1,765.54 $562.44 $524.52 $61.95 $616.63 Indiana $1,522.63 $445.92 $441.24 $54.95 $580.52 Iowa $1,569.90 $461.40 $448.08 $59.52 $600.90 Kansas $1,687.44 $575.40 $493.68 $51.95 $566.41 Kentucky $1,550.28 $438.36 $493.56 $51.95 $566.41 Louisiana $1,862.59 $804.96 $422.16 $54.95 $580.52 Maine $1,646.55 $462.24 $487.68 $64.95 $631.68 Maryland $2,066.57 $736.20 $600.24 $64.95 $665.18 Massachusetts $2,702.64 $1,406.04 $570.72 $69.95 $655.93 Michigan $1,539.88 $445.68 $441.48 $57.95 $594.77 Minnesota $1,658.68 $447.00 $558.96 $57.95 $594.77 Mississippi $1,548.60 $520.20 $410.04 $51.95 $566.41 Missouri $1,657.39 $551.40 $470.52 $54.95 $580.52 Montana $1,528.27 $422.28 $470.52 $54.95 $580.52 Nebraska $1,464.31 $374.04 $454.80 $54.95 $580.52 Nevada $1,933.43 $732.72 $512.64 $63.95 $624.12 New Hampshire $2,022.15 $770.28 $555.24 $64.95 $631.68 New Jersey $1,819.99 $521.16 $583.56 $67.95 $647.32 New Mexico $1,595.56 $495.36 $481.32 $54.95 $563.93 New York $2,305.57 $807.24 $732.60 $76.95 $688.78 North Carolina $1,633.72 $500.16 $480.84 $57.95 $594.77 North Dakota $1,655.22 $516.00 $478.80 $59.52 $600.90 Ohio $1,882.84 $748.32 $481.80 $57.95 $594.77 Oklahoma $1,426.20 $379.32 $428.52 $51.95 $566.41 Oregon $1,693.31 $457.44 $547.80 $63.95 $624.12 Pennsylvania $1,819.05 $598.20 $514.20 $66.95 $639.70 Rhode Island $1,414.78 $374.04 $509.16 $61.95 $469.63 South Carolina $1,807.27 $714.96 $456.84 $54.95 $580.52 South Dakota $1,404.42 $276.00 $468.00 $59.52 $600.90 Tennessee $1,682.40 $573.00 $491.04 $51.95 $566.41 Texas $2,119.01 $940.56 $499.80 $57.95 $620.70 Utah $1,323.28 $185.76 $484.80 $57.95 $594.77 Vermont $1,680.21 $568.08 $454.56 $60.95 $596.62 Virginia $1,668.39 $479.52 $545.52 $55.95 $587.40 Washington $2,200.51 $961.68 $523.56 $67.95 $647.32 West Virginia $1,733.70 $629.88 $443.40 $59.52 $600.90 Wisconsin $1,614.82 $430.92 $505.32 $61.95 $616.63 Wyoming $1,576.36 $516.00 $407.64 $57.95 $594.77

‍Doug Reffue – CEO & Founder of Pettable