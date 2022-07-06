FAU Names New Dean of University Libraries

Florida Atlantic University has announced Linda Marie Golian-Lui, Ed.D., as its new dean of university libraries, effective Aug. 15. She will be charged with directing all functions and services of the libraries across the University’s multiple campuses.

Golian-Lui brings more than 30 years of experience in academic libraries and an extensive publication record in library administration, management and higher education, most recently as the associate dean of libraries at Kennesaw State University. She also previously worked at the FAU libraries, first as a serials librarian, then as serials department head and a librarian professor, and held other positions within the academic libraries at Florida Gulf Coast University and the University of Hawaii at Hilo.

“I am overwhelmingly humbled, grateful and excited to be given this opportunity to return to the FAU nest,” Golian-Lui said. “FAU libraries provided me with an excellent professional foundation that launched my academic librarianship career. In the workplace, I believe in finding the positive in everything. An exceptional academic library system is about creating inviting spaces, both physical and virtual, collecting desired resources, providing efficient access to the information, and nurturing and developing learning communities.”

FAU libraries services more than 30,000 students over five campuses and is home to close to 4 million items in its collections. It also houses the Rubin & Cindy Gruber Sandbox, one of the few artificial intelligence labs in American academic libraries, as well as the Jaffe Center for Books Arts, Recorded Sound Archives, and Marvin and Sybil Weiner Spirit of America Collection of manuscripts and pamphlets dating back to the 16th century.

“We are excited to welcome Linda back to Florida Atlantic to support our community of scholars,” said Michele Hawkins, Ph.D., interim provost at FAU. “Under her leadership, the libraries will continue to be key to FAU’s success in expanding our research enterprise and in graduating record numbers of students.”

A two-time alumna, Golian-Lui received an Ed.D. and an Ed.S. from FAU, as well as a master’s degree from Florida State University, and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Miami.