Farm Share Distributes Food to Food-Insecure Floridians in Miami Area

Miami, FL – Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Miami area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help ensure the safety of all parties, and attendees must wear a mask and arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

Event: Farm Share distribution with The City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez & Commissioner Christine King

. Date: Wednesday, July 6, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until supplies last

. Location: Roberto Clemente Park – 101 NW 34th St., Miami, Fla. 33127

Event: Farm Share distribution with The Village of El Portal Police Department

. Date: Thursday, July 7, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until supplies last

. Location: Horace Mann Middle School – 8950 NW 2nd Ave., Miami, Fla. 33150

Event: Farm Share distribution with Commissioner Alex Díaz De La Portilla

. Date: Saturday, July 9, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until supplies last

. Location: Curtis Park – 1901 NW 24th Ave., Miami, Fla. 33125

Event: Farm Share distribution with Lighthouse Power & Praise Cathedral International, Inc.

. Date: Saturday, July 9, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until supplies last

. Location: 26740 SW 138th Ct., Homestead, Fla. 33032

Event: Farm Share distribution with Town of Medley

. Date: Saturday, July 9, 2022 from 7:00 a.m. until supplies last

. Location: Medley Town Hall – 7777 NW 72nd Ave., Medley, Fla. 33166

With more than 3.9 million families suffering from food insecurity throughout Florida, Farm Share meets the everyday hunger needs of Floridians by working hand-in-hand with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections.

Farm Share currently serves all 67 counties in Florida. Since its inception, Farm Share has distributed more than 751 million pounds of food, with a value of more than 1.9 billion dollars. In 2020 alone, Farm Share distributed more than 104 million pounds of food and served more than 86 million meals to Floridians. For more information about Farm Share, visit FarmShare.org.

Farm Share distributes food to the community through its network of soup kitchens, food pantries, homeless shelters, churches, and senior centers across Florida, free of charge. To find a food distribution near you, please visit www.farmshare.org/farm-share-find-agencies-food-pantries.