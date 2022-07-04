Cities Host Fourth of July Celebrations

Boca Raton and Boynton Beach will both host their The City of Boca Raton’s Recreation Services Department will hoown Fourth of July celebrations this evening.

The Fabulous Fourth Celebration in Boca Raton will take place at Countess de Hoernle Park/Spanish River Athletic Facility, 1000 NW Spanish River Boulevard, starting at 5:30 p.m. A spectacular fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. The event is FREE and open to the public.

Enjoy amusement rides, kids’ crafts, interactive musical instruments, strolling entertainers, kids’ DJ and games, plus cool off inside two video game trucks. Indulge in variety of food available for purchase to include seafood, tacos, mac & cheese, pizza, chicken, ice cream, and baked goods. Remember to bring your reusable water bottle, as the City’s mobile water unit will supply free filtered water throughout the event.

The mainstage will feature music by Matthew Sabatella and the Rambling String Band, connecting people with music that is woven into the fabric of the United States with vocals, guitar, banjo, fiddle, mandolin, and bass fiddle. The band will raise the roof with traditional folk songs, fiddle tunes, old-time country, bluegrass, Appalachian music, ragtime, blues, spirituals, railroad and cowboy songs, work songs, sea shanties, reels, breakdowns, and ballads.

Free parking will be available nearby at the Boca Corporate Center. Complimentary shuttle service will begin at 5 p.m. through the end of the event.

Pets, coolers, sparklers/fireworks, and alcohol are not permitted on site.

The City of Boynton Beach will host a July 4 celebration complete with live music, food trucks, entertainment, kids’ activities, free shuttle transportation, and one of the largest Zambelli fireworks displays in Palm Beach County. This free, family-friendly event will take place at Intracoastal Park (2240 N. Federal Hwy.) on Monday, July 4 from 6:30 to 9:30 pm. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets. The event will culminate with a dazzling twenty-minute Zambelli fireworks display at 9 pm synchronized to patriotic music, overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway.

Food trucks will be serving up delicious food and beverages available for purchase includes Troy’s Bar-Be-Que, Cardona’s Kitchen, Just Eatz, PCI beverages, Guaca Go, Kona Ice, Little Moir’s, That’s Amore, and Boardwalk Italian Ice & Creamery.



The celebration will include two spectacular water shows by Palm Beach Hydroflight (6:35 pm and 7:35 pm). Athletes will surf the skies on water propelled Jet boards, defying gravity with mind-blowing maneuvers done up to 50 feet in the air. The stage will be full of entertainment and music for all ages. The main stage will feature headliner band No Big Deal, while a smaller stage will feature Peter Bernard steel drum music.



Children will delight in two kid’s areas with a large beach sand pile to climb in, a fishing game, playground, giant Legos, hula hoops, an oversized Connect 4, arts & crafts, chalk walls, and corn hole. Children can write letters to soldiers that will be mailed overseas. DJ l’il Marsh will play Kids Bop & other favorites.

Attendees are encouraged to “Dress to Impress” for a chance to win Boynton Beach gear. In addition, the Super Fan Selfie Contest is open on event day for the chance to win a Paddle Away Sports paddle-board rental for four. While at the event “Take a Selfie” and tag Facebook: @boyntonbeachcity Instagram: @cityofboyntonbeach and use hashtag: #boyntonfireworks when posting. Participate in Rock Scavenger Hunts, find one of the painted rocks and receive a 3×5 American flag.

Veterans can visit the information booth to receive a free American flag pin.

Parking is limited at Intracoastal Park. Beginning at 5:30 pm, complimentary accessible shuttles will operate from three convenient locations (parking is free and plentiful):

• Town Square Parking Lot, 100 E. Boynton Beach Blvd.

• Journey Church, 715 S. Federal Hwy.

• NYU Langone, 3301 Quantum Blvd.



Ride share drop-off/pickup location is Harvey E. Oyer Jr. Park (2010 N. Federal Hwy.).



An ASL Interpreter will be on site. Additional ADA accommodation requests can be made by calling 561-742-6241 or Florida Relay 711 by June 28. Personal fireworks, pets, and on-site grilling is not permitted. For more information, visit Boynton-Beach.org/July4 or call 561-742-6034.