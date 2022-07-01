Boca Raton Quarterly Report

“If you look at history, innovation doesn’t come just from giving people incentives; it comes from creating environments where their ideas can connect.“Steven Johnson, Science author & media theorist Technological innovation is a major force in economic growth and the City of Boca Raton recognizes the importance of fostering and supporting this important initiative. We are pleased to announce that Maria Hernandez has joined our team as the City’s Innovation Strategist. Maria brings her experience and knowledge of Boca’s tech community, and we’re excited for the future of our ecosystem.