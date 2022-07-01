Published On: Fri, Jul 1st, 2022

Boca Raton Quarterly Report

“If you look at history, innovation doesn’t come just from giving people incentives; it comes from creating environments where their ideas can connect.“Steven Johnson, Science author & media theorist Technological innovation is a major force in economic growth and the City of Boca Raton recognizes the importance of fostering and supporting this important initiative. We are pleased to announce that Maria Hernandez has joined our team as the City’s Innovation Strategist. Maria brings her experience and knowledge of Boca’s tech community, and we’re excited for the future of our ecosystem.
Boca’s EndeavorLAB partnership has launched! The official cohort kick-off was held at the Waterstone Resort & Marina. We are excited (and impressed) by the 7 companies selected to participate.
EndeavorLAB Boca Raton CohortCompanies:
·        Flo-Ops·        Securi.ly Inc.·        GotSpeedBack·        Synchronyx·        Ultimaxx Health·        ReachLink·        Total Brokerage
Companies will take park in group training, one-on-one mentorship sessions and will pitch to a panel of judges/investors on demo day. Along the way they will have access to valuable information and resources to set them up for success after completion of the program. Press Release
Powering Entrepreneurship in Boca Raton 
We loved sitting down with Mayor Singer, Claudia Duran from Endeavor Miami and Tim Sperry from Carbon Limit to discuss our new partnership with EndeavorLAB. This livestream event encouraged interested businesses focused on innovation and technology to apply for acceptance to this valuable program.
International Investor Tour
So great to be part of this investor event. It was an incredible opportunity to showcase our beautiful city!
A joint venture between Investidores.vc and Oxford Group brought 15 Brazilian investors to Miami and Boca Raton to learn about prospective investment opportunities here in South Florida. If you’re a member of a local business group or organization and would like an update on the city’s economic development efforts, contact us at [email protected]
MHG Hotels is scouting sites for office space to relocate its headquarters to Boca Raton. VP of MHG Hotels, Neal Patel stated they want to move the HQ to focus more on development in South Florida. South Florida Business JournalSun Sentinel
Gladstone Wealth Partners to move its headquarters from New Jersey to Boca Raton. South Florida Business JournalPR Newswire
BlackBear Capital expands to Boca Raton. South Florida Business Journal
Gallaghers Steakhouse from NYC is expected to open in Boca Raton, early 2023. Boca Raton TribuneTucci’s Fire N Coal Pizza will have a second East Boca location at 341 E Yamato Rd. Facebook
New HQ in Boca Raton
NamedProperty Management Firm of the Year
Mill Creek Residential was named Property Management Firm of the Year at the 2021 National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) Multifamily Pillars of the Industry Awards. Mill Creek Residential relocated its global headquarters to Boca Raton during the pandemic and brought 80 employees to our business savvy city. Welcome to paradise, Mill Creek Residential!
Private Equity Firms in Boca
Two of the ten key private equity firms in South Florida are based in Boca Raton. South Florida’s private equity firms are the topic of discussion in Mergers and Acquisitions magazine.
·        Sun Capital Partners has invested in over 425 companies since 1995.·        AE Industrial Partners focuses mainly on the aerospace, defense and government services sector.
New World Angels is a collaboration of Florida business leaders who provide funding, knowledge, and guidance to Florida entrepreneurs. New World welcomes investors with a desire to profitably collaborate in advancing the next generation of innovation and innovators. They are excited by, and motivated to uncover, innovators in every community and culture. ﻿”Entrepreneurs make this world a better place.”
South Florida’sPublicly Traded Companies
8 of “South Florida’s Top 50 Publicly Traded Companies”in Dade, Broward and Palm Beach County are based in﻿Boca Raton. Palm Beach County is home to 15 of them.8 in Boca Raton3 in West Palm Beach2 in Palm Beach Gardens1 in Delray Beach1 in Juno Beach
Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) Rings The Opening Bell® Terran Orbital rang the bell on the New York Stock Exchange followed by a sit down on Squawk Box.
Celsius Holdings, Inc. rang the bell on the Nasdaq. Since its listing in 2017, shares have increased by 1,400%.
We love Colliers South Florida’s quarterly reports! Two of the five largest office lease deals in Palm Beach County for Q1/2022 took place in Boca Raton, including the largest lease at 120,000 sq. ft. Q1/2022 – Office Report For a relatively small city, with under 100,000 residents and 12 million square feet of office space, spanning 29 square miles, the level of commercial activity taking place in Boca Raton is impressi

