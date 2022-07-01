Boca Raton Quarterly Report

“If you look at history, innovation doesn’t come just from giving people incentives; it comes from creating environments where their ideas can connect.“Steven Johnson, Science author & media theorist Technological innovation is a major force in economic growth and the City of Boca Raton recognizes the importance of fostering and supporting this important initiative. We are pleased to announce that Maria Hernandez has joined our team as the City’s Innovation Strategist. Maria brings her experience and knowledge of Boca’s tech community, and we’re excited for the future of our ecosystem.
Boca’s EndeavorLAB partnership has launched! The official cohort kick-off was held at the Waterstone Resort & Marina. We are excited (and impressed) by the 7 companies selected to participate.
Companies will take park in group training, one-on-one mentorship sessions and will pitch to a panel of judges/investors on demo day. Along the way they will have access to valuable information and resources to set them up for success after completion of the program. Press Release
We loved sitting down with Mayor Singer, Claudia Duran from Endeavor Miami and Tim Sperry from Carbon Limit to discuss our new partnership with EndeavorLAB. This livestream event encouraged interested businesses focused on innovation and technology to apply for acceptance to this valuable program.
International Investor Tour
So great to be part of this investor event. It was an incredible opportunity to showcase our beautiful city!
A joint venture between Investidores.vc and Oxford Group brought 15 Brazilian investors to Miami and Boca Raton to learn about prospective investment opportunities here in South Florida. If you’re a member of a local business group or organization and would like an update on the city’s economic development efforts, contact us at [email protected]
Mill Creek Residential was named Property Management Firm of the Year at the 2021 National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) Multifamily Pillars of the Industry Awards. Mill Creek Residential relocated its global headquarters to Boca Raton during the pandemic and brought 80 employees to our business savvy city. Welcome to paradise, Mill Creek Residential!
Private Equity Firms in Boca
Two of the ten key private equity firms in South Florida are based in Boca Raton. South Florida’s private equity firms are the topic of discussion in Mergers and Acquisitions magazine.
New World Angels is a collaboration of Florida business leaders who provide funding, knowledge, and guidance to Florida entrepreneurs. New World welcomes investors with a desire to profitably collaborate in advancing the next generation of innovation and innovators. They are excited by, and motivated to uncover, innovators in every community and culture. ”Entrepreneurs make this world a better place.”
We love Colliers South Florida’s quarterly reports! Two of the five largest office lease deals in Palm Beach County for Q1/2022 took place in Boca Raton, including the largest lease at 120,000 sq. ft. Q1/2022 – Office Report For a relatively small city, with under 100,000 residents and 12 million square feet of office space, spanning 29 square miles, the level of commercial activity taking place in Boca Raton is impressi