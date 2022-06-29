West Palm Beach Attorney Gary S. Lesser Sworn In as 74th President of The Florida Bar

Orlando, FL (June 24, 2022) – Attorney Gary S. Lesser, Managing Partner of West Palm Beach-based Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith, PLLC, was sworn in today as the 74th President of The Florida Bar. More than 500 Bar members attended the ceremony, which took place this morning at the Bar’s Annual Convention at the Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek & Waldorf Astoria.

Lesser is a longtime leader of the Florida Bar, having served for more than a decade on its Board of Governors. He served as Chair of the Bar’s Legislation Committee for three years; has served on the Executive Committee for four years; has served as the Chair of Strategic Planning and was Chair of the Professional Ethics Committee.

“It is an extraordinary privilege to work on behalf of Florida’s lawyers, the Court System and the public we serve,” Lesser said “My top priority is to support and protect the independent judiciary and legal profession. We are making a big push to increase great access to legal services, which is a national issue, and launching a statewide mentoring program for younger lawyers, which will be very beneficial for their career paths. These initiatives are already underway and will give newer lawyers practical results to help Florida’s citizens have professional legal counsel for important issues in their lives.”

Lesser has outlined his priorities for the 2022-2023 Florida Bar cycle as follows:

• Protect the properly funded, independent judicial branch and the vibrant independent legal profession

• Create the best mentoring program in the country for younger lawyers who are solo practitioners or in small firms

• Increase access to legal services for Floridians who may have believed that they could not afford or did not require legal representation for life’s legal challenges

• Promote professionalism and ethics in the legal profession.

“I have known Gary for decades personally and professionally, and I am proud of his reaching this position of leadership for Florida lawyers and judges,” noted Tod Aronovitz, Lesser’s former employer and frequent co-counsel, who served as President of the Florida Bar from 2002-2003. “He has been a Florida Bar leader for 24 years and is committed to helping Florida’s lawyers and the public we serve.”

Lesser received his undergraduate degree in International Affairs from The George Washington University, and his law degree from the University of Miami, where he was editor-in-chief of the law school newspaper. Lesser has held leadership positions with the Economic Council, the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County and the Parent Television Council. He was admitted to the Florida Bar and became a member of the Palm Beach County Bar Association in 1992.

ABOUT LESSER, LESSER, LANDY & SMITH

Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith is a third-generation law firm with 95 years of dedication to helping people who have experienced life-changing trauma due to the carelessness or negligence of others. Our team of skilled trial attorneys, working across four offices in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast, practice law with professionalism, integrity, ethics, and a commitment to personal client service. Our firm represents the needs of clients across the state of Florida in personal injury, medical malpractice, nursing home neglect, consumer class action matters, and wrongful death cases across the state of Florida, guiding them through every step of the legal process and delivering the best results for their case. Learn more at LesserLawFirm.com and connect on social media via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.