U.S. Army Recruiting Command (USAREC) Launches Future Soldier Recognition Program in Tampa

Tampa, FL. — The U.S. Army Recruiting Command (USAREC) plans to launch five Future Soldier Recognition events across the country to recognize newly enlisted recruits that are scheduled to ship for basic training. The first event is taking place in Tampa at 01:00 p.m. at the Sheraton Riverwalk hotel on June 23rd, Riverwalk Ballroom, 200 N. Ashley Dr, Tampa, FL 33602.

The Future Soldier Recognition event provides an opportunity to reinvigorate commitment while building comradery amongst the Army’s Future Soldiers. During this event, Future Soldiers will get to share in this experience with family and friends as they take their first steps toward serving their country. This exclusive event will include remarks provided by recognized and decorated Army speakers, the presentation of awards for future soldier, promotions, and a recommitment swearing-in ceremony.

Army leaders hosting this event include Major General Kevin Vereen, commanding, U.S. Army Recruiting Command, located at Fort Knox, KY. Vereen is responsible for the recruiting mission for the active Army and the Army Reserve, including 12,500 personnel stationed at over 1,400 locations around the world. Prior to taking his current role, Vereen most recently served as the provost marshal general of the U.S. Army and commanding general, U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command.

Other senior and decorated military leaders will also be invited to take part in the recognition events including Command Sergeant Major John Foley, the senior enlisted leader for USAREC, and Colonel Khallid Shabazz, U.S. Army Central Command chaplain.

The Army also rewards new recruits with an abundance of personal benefits to help enhance career, family and learning opportunities. Benefits include competitive salaries, bonus programs, vacation pay, healthcare, housing and food subsidies, cost-of-living allowances, education financing, family services, even career support after service and more.