The Symphonia & FAU Summer Concert Band to Perform at Mizner Park

June 24

Boca Raton, FL –The Symphonia, South Florida’s premier chamber orchestra, will perform alongside Florida Atlantic University’s Summer Concert Band during a special live concert, ‘Summer Splash: A Side-by-Side,’ part of the 2022 Summer in the City sponsored by the City of Boca Raton. The performance will be held on Friday, June 24, at 7 p.m. with FAU Music Director Kyle Prescott serving as conductor. The event is free and will be held at the Mizner Park Amphitheater.

The Symphonia and the FAU Summer Concert Band will alternate performing Broadway classics, movie themes, and classical music favorites. The finale will feature both orchestras performing together selections from West Side Story.

“We’re so grateful to the City of Boca Raton for supporting live music events such as this,” said Prescott. “This family-friendly show is a great opportunity for parents to introduce their children to the world of live concert music, and for our FAU Summer Band to perform alongside professional musicians in beautiful Mizner Park.”

A variety of food and beverages will be available for purchase. For more information, visit thesymphonia.org or call 561-376-3848.

The SYMPHONIA, recognized as the region’s premier chamber orchestra, provides high-quality classical music for the enjoyment and benefit of the South Florida community. The SYMPHONIA’S performances and educational outreach programs feature nationally and internationally acclaimed conductors and soloists, enhancing the cultural lives of area residents, with special emphasis on its younger citizens.