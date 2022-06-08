The Artisanal Eco Candle: SENS

Burning scented candles play an essential therapeutic and relaxing role for the mind and body. SENS, the new artisanal candles by the SENS Candle Co, create an intense candle experience thanks to their gorgeous ceramic vases, eco-friendly wax, and heavenly scents that last.

Traditional in many cultures, candles have been around for millennia and are associated with deep thinking, calm, and spiritual well-being. But, of course, before electricity, they also lit up spaces. Today, many of us prefer to turn off harsh lights and burn our candles when we want to improve our mood and relieve stress.

According to psychologists and psychotherapists, scented candles play a significant role in regulating people’s emotional states, thanks to how the brain processes smell, influencing memories and emotions.

Transforming Your World With Sens Candles

The lighting and scent from the range of six different SENS candles can create an ambiance in your space by changing the atmosphere of a room. So whether you want to meditate, have a relaxing bath, entertain a group of friends, or prepare a romantic dinner for two, choose the SENS candle that matches the atmosphere you want to recreate.

Nothing is unintended in the design behind the luxury candle brand, and nothing comes from a factory. Starting from the hand-crafted ceramic vessels in six colors that match every home to hand-poured soy wax blend made from wax melts, everything comes together with care for SENS’ candle-loving clients.

A World Of Lasting Aromas

Aromas play a vital role because they do more than calm the mind. They can improve mood, stimulate memory, and even support better sleep.

Each color pot has a distinctive blend of aromas, but choosing a favorite might not be that easy. Caribbean Teak and its woody notes of teak, sandalwood, and tonka bean also combine the beautiful scents of almond, amber, and coconut for those who love warmer climates and their balmy scents.

The mysteries of the Middle East come alive in the scents of Sweet Oasis. Michael Romero, the creator of SENS candles, says about Sweet Oasis, “ It is a scent inspired by our trip to an oasis at a secret destination in the Arabian desert. That was a trip that holds special memories, all captured in the scent and this photo.”

SENS 01 will always remain the official signature scent of the brand. Creating the blend of bergamot, tobacco leaf, cocoa blossom, white santal, and amber woods took a year of research and testing to get just right.

The SENS range currently includes another three aromas, Acai Beach, Dulce Lino, and Night Garden ( a scent that contains the rare and heady scent of the wild gardenia blossom).

Copyright: SENS

Breaking the Mold

Successfully breaking into the scented candle market is not easy. Michael Romero knew that he would have to come up with something different from everyone else’s. So besides creating the most intense candle on the market and an unforgettable signature scent for his brand, he decided to take a different approach to the presentation.

The ceramic vessel proved the best way to differentiate the appearance of the candle from that of every other candle manufacturer. Each ceramic pot is a beautiful piece that adds to the aesthetic of every home.

Marketing The Coolest New Candle Brand

Based in Miami, the SENS Candle Co ensures each lovingly crafted candle reaches you in a perfect condition to fill your space with its beauty, light, and aroma. Compared to cheaper candles, SENS is a luxury brand with fragrances that linger, ensuring the most intense candle on the market.

Thanks to his career as a commercial photographer, Michael Romero knows more than most about visual branding. In his career, he spent seven years honing his skills as a photographer for Minasai, a well-known jewelry brand. However, the back end of the photography business made him realize how much he wanted to focus on the visual branding for something of his own, leading to the creation of the SENS Candle Co.

Final Take

Remember that your emotional well-being benefits most from scented candles despite your reason for burning candles. SENS is a luxury candle brand with a lasting scent and a focus on keeping its candles all-natural by using eco-friendly wax, wicks, and beautiful ceramic vases. Have you found your favorite SENS candle aroma yet?